Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Local Government weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/573
  • Public Procurement (International Trade Agreements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Recognition of Professional Qualifications (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/574
  • Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Introduction and the Import of Cultural Goods (Revocation) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
  • Costs capping order for public procurement judicial review (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of Good Law Project v SSHSC on a costs capping order for public procurement judicial review. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of R (Schofield) v SSHD, R (Poole) v Birmingham CC, R (Nur) v Birmingham CC, R (Fylde Coast Farms) v Fylde BC and Choiceplace Properties v SSCHCLG, plus analysis of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and a case report on the Supreme Court decision in Hurstwood Properties Ltd v Rossendale BC. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

