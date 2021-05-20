- Local Government weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/573
- Public Procurement (International Trade Agreements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Recognition of Professional Qualifications (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/574
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Introduction and the Import of Cultural Goods (Revocation) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Costs capping order for public procurement judicial review (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
More...
- DHSC responds to challenge over its awarding of PPE contracts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what can and cannot be done from 17 May 2021
- Government welcomes report on gendered economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Council criticised over administration of coronavirus (COVID-19) support
- Prime Minister announces inquiry into UK’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HSE works with local authorities to spot check and inspect business
- 'London Eats' campaign launched in capital
- DfT launches charter for holidaymakers
- Government announces measures to combat Indian coronavirus (COVID-19) variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—WEC pleased government encouraging vaccines in women and BAME communities
- Government responds to report on businesses and workers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Parliament outlined in HoL report
- DfT updates Red, Amber, Green list for entering England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government announces Wales’ move to alert level 2
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh First Minister confirms global travel to restart
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Other Provisions) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/585
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/589
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/582
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/583
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/584
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines remote participation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government accelerates second vaccine dose for the vulnerable amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NHS invites people aged 36 and 37 to be vaccinated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces surge testing in additional areas
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing addresses FAQs about vaccines
- DHSC responds to report on use of scientific advice in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC updates guide for showing vaccine status when travelling abroad—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PHE updates guidance on protecting extremely vulnerable people from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh government provides update on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine certificate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Ofsted publishes report into impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on teacher training
- Entry testing guidance updated for selective school admission amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofqual seeks views on assessment arrangements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofqual updates information on autumn exams amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates guidance on childcare bubbles
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Court of Protection holds that it is not in the best interests of an elderly care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of long history of vaccine refusal—SS v London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—notice periods to reduce to four months from 1 June 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/564
- Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (England) (Amendment) and Suspension (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/562
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning
- LGA calls for scrapping of permitted development rights amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Governance
- Supreme Court held respondents are still be liable to pay NNDR for periods when they leased their unoccupied properties to special purpose vehicles—Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd and other companies v Rossendale Borough Council
- Intercept evidence, human rights, and disclosure (R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Street trading—consent regime—services—EU Services Directive 2006—authorisation scheme (R (Poole) v Birmingham City Council)
- DfT allocates £11.6m for Swindon to help build new roads and new homes
- Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Service released for FRS employees
- Government publishes guidance on automated decision-making for public sector
- PLSA to conduct research into Local Government Pension Scheme
- Prime Minister announces plans for ‘levelling up in action’ of new policies for UK
- Accounts and Audit (Amendment No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/565
- Valuation Tribunal for England (Council Tax and Rating Appeals) (Procedure) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/579
- Judicial review
- Supreme Court dismisses Oyston Estates Ltd’s appeal on out of time grounds (R (Oyston Estates Ltd) v Fylde Borough Council)
- Failed appeal against dismissed JR application against decision to ban use of e–collars for cats and dogs in England—R (on the application of Electronic Collar Manufacturers Association and another) v SSEFRA
- Education
- Ombudsman finds Derbyshire County Council failed primary school boy
- Skills and post-16 Education Bill to be introduced in Parliament
- Thousands more young individuals to benefit from the Opportunity Areas programme
- DfE announces intensive support in areas of the country to increase school standards
- Training and resources made available for Reception classes as part of NELI
- DfE publishes revised School Admissions Code
- Ofsted report shows SEND pupils not receiving support they require
- Report published on higher education student prospects after graduation
- Reports provide recommendations on child safeguarding arrangements
- OfS discusses minimisation of regulatory burden and publishes key measures
- Ofqual publishes response to DfE consultation on PQA reform
- Universities think tank survey finds support for qualified free speech
- OfS publishes blog on past and future policy towards accessing higher education
- OfS releases blog post on protection of free speech and academic freedom
- School Information (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/570
- Diocesan Boards of Education Measure 2021
- Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill
- Children's social care
- Permission to withdraw care proceedings rendered ineffective to secure return of children to jurisdiction within timescale—A council v D
- Anonymisation among key guidance for family court judges in new Nuffield report
- Social care
- Court of Protection makes order to evict controlling son from elderly lady’s home—A Local Authority v TA
- CQC announces that Nottinghamshire care home has been fined for unsafe care
- Healthcare
- NMC endorses proposals to change its legislative framework
- Creation of ICSs can improve delivery of care services, says Health Committee
- PSA responds to Queen’s Speech on future of professional regulation
- GMC sets new targets to eradicate training disparities and eliminate complaints
- Social housing
- Birmingham City Council’s housing allocation scheme declared to have discriminated against disabled households (R (Nur) v Birmingham City Council)
- The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance
- MHCLG announces further £203m to support rough sleepers
- Homes England launches Capacity Centre initiative for local councils
- MHCLG launches Commonhold Council
- Mayor of London figures show 13,318 affordable homes started during 2020
- Housing Ombudsman publishes report on addressing cladding complaints
- Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill [HL]
- Planning
- Supreme Court—timing of legal challenges to neighbourhood plans (R (Fylde Coast Farms) v Fylde Borough Council
- The need for accurate plans and interpretation of planning conditions (Choiceplace Properties v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- QBD held that preventative interim injunction was necessary and proportionate to maintain status quo and prevent further caravans from being brought onto the land—Buckinghamshire Council v Ward
- Divisional Court held it is established law that waste can include substances discarded by owners even if capable of economic reutilisation—Lee v Surrey Heath Borough Council
- Law Society comments on planning reform proposals set out in Queen's Speech
- Licensing
- FSB Technology (UK) faces regulatory action for third-party website failures
- Car Wash Scheme pilot launched to test licensing
- Environmental law and climate change
- Mayor of London continues with proposals to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone
- Public Accounts Committee publishes report on low emission cars
- Environment Bill
- New Environmental law and climate change topic
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of Good Law Project v SSHSC on a costs capping order for public procurement judicial review. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of R (Schofield) v SSHD, R (Poole) v Birmingham CC, R (Nur) v Birmingham CC, R (Fylde Coast Farms) v Fylde BC and Choiceplace Properties v SSCHCLG, plus analysis of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and a case report on the Supreme Court decision in Hurstwood Properties Ltd v Rossendale BC. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.