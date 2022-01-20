- Local Government weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Lords briefing examines Subsidy Control Bill
- Public procurement
- PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under the Public Contracts Regulations (Good Law Project v SSHSC)
- Governance
- High Court rules on Family Assessment Report defamation—Bashar v Thompson
- JFR analysis shows harsher impact of energy price cap rise on poorest families
- UN Experts say Nationality and Human Rights Bill in breach of international law
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on IGR Review
- Welsh Government statement on local authority publicity revised code of practice
- Audit Wales publishes report indicating failures by Pembrokeshire CC
- Final Deal Agreement of Mid Wales Growth Deal signed
- Elections (Policy Development Grants Scheme) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/26
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Whole of Government Accounts (Designation of Bodies) Order 2022, SI 2022/32
- London Borough of Lambeth (Electoral Changes) Order 2022, SI 2022/37
- South Cambridgeshire (Electoral Changes) Order 2022, SI 2022/38
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/45
- Education
- Consultation outcomes on revised modern foreign languages GCSEs published
- Nuneaton Academy issued with termination warning notice
- DfE publishes early years level three SENCO guidance
- School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/27
- Children's social care
- Family Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/44
- Ofsted report finds care leavers feel unsupported
- Social care
- Responsibility for funding ‘after-care’ survives until a formal determination that it is no longer needed (SSHSC v Worcestershire CC)
- CQC rates Rochdale care home inadequate
- Healthcare
- Court upholds appeal against professional tribunal—Ahmedsowida v GMC
- CQC publishes report on Arrowe Park Hospital
- CQC rates Shropshire GP practice inadequate
- Social housing
- HOS finds severe maladministration for Great Yarmouth Borough Council failings
- Antisocial behaviour injunction fails but counterclaim for disability discrimination damages succeeds—Rosebery Housing Association Ltd v Williams
- Welsh Government issues guidance on upcoming changes to housing law
- DLUHC announces social housing residents to be better protected
- LGSCO reports on flawed housing development decision
- Government issues correspondence to mortgage lenders on subletting for shared owners
- Renting Homes (Explanatory Information for Written Statements of Occupation Contracts) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/22
- Renting Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/6
- Renting Homes (Model Written Statements of Contract) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/28
- Renting Homes (Supplementary Provisions) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/23
- Renting Homes (Supported Standard Contracts) (Supplementary Provisions) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/24
- Local government finance
- Council tax and business rates treatment of holiday lets consultation concluded
- Council Tax Reduction Schemes (Prescribed Requirements) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/25
- Non-Domestic Rating (Levy and Safety Net) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Planning
- High Court clarifies the purpose and scope of planning enforcement orders (Payne v SSLUHC)
- The true interpretation of a planning permission was that it granted consent for the creation of four new planning units (SSHCLG v Manchester CC)
- Environmental law and climate change
- 2022 agenda for net zero published by IfG
- DLUHC responds to Committee’s recommendations on local government and net zero
- Mayor of London issues report outlining plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 2 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/48
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/46
- Local authority prosecutions
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—17 January 2022
- Licensing
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- LGSCO reports investigation of Camden Council's handling of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates self-isolation guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—First Minister of Wales sets out plans to ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—devolved administrations call for funding flexibility
- DHSC publishes consultation outcome on extending free PPE
- Reasonable measures action card for campaigning amid coronavirus (COVID-19) published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 January 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/39
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- DfE publishes guidance for childminders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social Care
- JCWI publishes report on undocumented migrants during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government extends Tenancy Hardship Grant eligibility period
Article summary
