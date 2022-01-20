Local Government weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Worcestershire CC v SSHSC relating to the responsibility for provisioning of after-care; case reports on the public procurement decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office regarding public contracts and personal associations between directors and members of the government; case analysis of the decision in Bashar v Thompson in relation to defamatory statements made in a Family Assessment Report and the judicial review of a professional tribunal’s ruling in Ahmedsowida v GMC. Also included are further updates on Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s Social care, Social care, Healthcare, Planning and Highways together with the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or to read the full analysis.