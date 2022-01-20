LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Lords briefing examines Subsidy Control Bill 
  • Public procurement
  • PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under the Public Contracts Regulations (Good Law Project v SSHSC)
  • Governance
  • High Court rules on Family Assessment Report defamation—Bashar v Thompson
  • JFR analysis shows harsher impact of energy price cap rise on poorest families
  • UN Experts say Nationality and Human Rights Bill in breach of international law
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Worcestershire CC v SSHSC relating to the responsibility for provisioning of after-care; case reports on the public procurement decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office regarding public contracts and personal associations between directors and members of the government; case analysis of the decision in Bashar v Thompson in relation to defamatory statements made in a Family Assessment Report and the judicial review of a professional tribunal’s ruling in Ahmedsowida v GMC. Also included are further updates on Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s Social care, Social care, Healthcare, Planning and Highways together with the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

