LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • New rules for international road haulage in 2022—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
  • Governance
  • LGSCO criticises Cotswold council for poor tax relief response
  • BPF responds to business rates consultation
  • Government dedicates £2.7m to better mental health support for veterans
  • Government provides education and healthcare for those arriving under ARAP
  • LGA publishes response to business rates consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Jalili v Bury Council on the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters. It also includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19), Brexit, governance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More