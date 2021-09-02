- Local Government weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- New rules for international road haulage in 2022—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Governance
- LGSCO criticises Cotswold council for poor tax relief response
- BPF responds to business rates consultation
- Government dedicates £2.7m to better mental health support for veterans
- Government provides education and healthcare for those arriving under ARAP
- LGA publishes response to business rates consultation
- MoJ responds to consultation on increasing court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds
- DfT announces electrification of Wigan to Bolton rail line
- Welsh Government announces further £2.5m to back businesses
- Education
- DfE and OfS invites universities and colleges to bid for short courses funding
- Welsh Government announces investment to improve air quality for students
- Designation of Schools Having a Religious Character (Independent Schools) (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/968
- Designation of Schools Having a Religious Character (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/969
- Children's social care
- Ofsted publishes response to Case for Change
- Social care
- CQC takes urgent action at Cygney Appletree in Durham
- Mayor of London and Welsh Government set out support for Afghan refugees
- Minister rejects UK-wide committee request to retain Universal Credit increase
- Mediation voucher scheme receives additional funding
- Welsh Government confirms continued support for EU citizens until end of 2021
- Healthcare
- HCPC opens consultation on keeping remote hearings after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Social housing
- The correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters (Jalili v Bury Council)
- MHCLG announces £8.6bn investment for the Affordable Homes Programme
- Mayor of London dedicates £3.46bn to build 29,456 affordable homes
- MHCLG announces First Homes launch in Newton Aycliffe
- Homes England publishes list of new strategic partners
- Highways
- National Highways seeks public opinion on where investment is needed most
- Planning
- LGA worried rural residents are excluded from vital services due to planning law
- MHCLG publishes Chief Planning Officer's August 2021 Newsletter
- Town and Country Planning (Napier Barracks) Special Development Order 2021, SI 2021/962
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT and Welsh Government update travel lists
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Moratorium on forfeiture for non-payment of rent on business tenancies in Wales
- Mayor announces £11m to fund training for unemployed Londoners
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/966
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/952
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/967
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/970
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes infection control frameworks
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE launches back to school campaign
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes blended delivery studies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes boarding school guidance
- School Discipline (Pupil Exclusions and Reviews) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/953
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Jalili v Bury Council on the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters. It also includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19), Brexit, governance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways and planning updates.
