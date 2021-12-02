LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Social care
  • DHSC presents adult social care white paper to Parliament
  • DHSC announces £5m launch to support suicide prevention services
  • LGA publishes response to ADASS snap survey on the state of adult social care
  • LGSCO provides councils with guidance for supporting domestic abuse survivors
  • Welsh Government announces £7m funding to support unpaid carers
  • Governance
  • CDDO launches new algorithmic transparency standard
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes DHSC’s presentation of the adult social care white paper; News Analyses of the new public procurement thresholds to take effect from 1 January 2022; the High Court judgment in Goodred v Portsmouth City Council regarding Local Authority’s oversight of home education; Ribble Valley BC v SSHCLG planning decision which was found to be wrong in law; Re Wildin v FODDC, in relation to the dismissal of an appeal against a finding of contempt, and the decision in Hajjaj v Westminster CC on the standard of evidence required by a Local Authority to ensure that none of the ten bars to suitability are present before making a private rented sector offer. It also includes all of the latest coronavirus, governance, education, social care, social housing, healthcare and environmental law and climate change developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

