Local Government weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes DHSC’s presentation of the adult social care white paper; News Analyses of the new public procurement thresholds to take effect from 1 January 2022; the High Court judgment in Goodred v Portsmouth City Council regarding Local Authority’s oversight of home education; Ribble Valley BC v SSHCLG planning decision which was found to be wrong in law; Re Wildin v FODDC, in relation to the dismissal of an appeal against a finding of contempt, and the decision in Hajjaj v Westminster CC on the standard of evidence required by a Local Authority to ensure that none of the ten bars to suitability are present before making a private rented sector offer. It also includes all of the latest coronavirus, governance, education, social care, social housing, healthcare and environmental law and climate change developments. or to read the full analysis.