- Local Government weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Social care
- DHSC presents adult social care white paper to Parliament
- DHSC announces £5m launch to support suicide prevention services
- LGA publishes response to ADASS snap survey on the state of adult social care
- LGSCO provides councils with guidance for supporting domestic abuse survivors
- Welsh Government announces £7m funding to support unpaid carers
- Governance
- CDDO launches new algorithmic transparency standard
More...
- Public procurement
- New year, new public procurement thresholds
- Procurement Policy Note provides revised guidance on requirements to publish on Contracts Finder
- Cabinet Office publishes Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025
- Welsh Government publishes statement on public sector procurement investment
- Judicial review
- Costs in judicial review proceedings (Shahi v SoS for the Home Department)
- Local government finance
- DLUHC launches technical consultation after business rates review
- Education
- Home education, content, local authority policy (Goodred v Portsmouth City Council)
- OfS publishes 2021 Annual Review
- DfE publishes government reponse to Initial Teacher Training consultation report
- Committee publishes report on youth unemployment, education and skills
- DfE announces new measures to reduce pupil absences
- DfE extends scheme for free period products in schools and colleges
- DfE publishes evaluation of 2017 NPQs
- DfE publishes research on Prevent decision-making processes used by RHEBs
- LGA urges MPs to back councils' role in delivering skills and employment support
- NAO publishes report on the financial stability of schools in England
- OfS publishes 2021 Annual Review
- Ofqual launch second consultation on regulating FSQs
- Ofqual publishes response to malpractice and maladministration consultation
- Children's social care
- DfE publishes report on the new approach to mental health assessments
- Eighteen further courts added to public law children pilot
- Welsh Government announces FDAC pilot
- Healthcare
- Government announces its HIV action plan with £23m funding
- NAO releases report on NHS backlogs and waiting times in England
- NMC adopts revised Royal Pharmaceutical Society Competency Framework
- National Health Service (Charges, Primary Medical Services and Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Coronavirus) (Further Amendments) Regulations 2021
- West Hertfordshire Hospitals National Health Service Trust (Establishment) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Social Housing
- Suitable private rented sector offer? (Hajjaj v Westminster CC)
- First key workers benefit from First Homes scheme
- Housing Ombudsman finds Anchor Hanover responsible for severe maladministration
- MoJ launches consultation on the Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme
- Severe Weather Emergency Protocols activated in London to protect homeless
- Welsh Government announces launch of the Ending Homelessness Action Plan
- Planning
- Applying the right planning policy—a question of law, not judgment (Ribble Valley BC v SSHCLG and Oakmere Homes (NW) Ltd)
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against finding of contempt for failing to comply with injunction in planning case (Re Wildin v FODDC)
- Environmental law and climate change
- GPA announces partnership with Atkins to achieve net zero by 2050
- Highways
- DfT publishes consultation outcome on union connectivity review
- Local authority prosecutions
- Family ordered to repay £1.5m gained from counterfeit clothing operation
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—29 November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC publishes tenth two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Government updates education guidance relating to Omicron variant
- Government updates travel rules for people entering England
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
- JCVI publishes advice on vaccine boosters
- PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
- Planning Inspectorate updates COVID-19 guidance
- DHSC, UKHSA and DfT announce addition of six African countries to red list
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 202
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) Regulations 2021
- Valuation for Rating (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Government welcomes European Affairs Committee report on citizen’s rights
- UKRI guarantees funding for successful Horizon Europe grant applicants
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes DHSC’s presentation of the adult social care white paper; News Analyses of the new public procurement thresholds to take effect from 1 January 2022; the High Court judgment in Goodred v Portsmouth City Council regarding Local Authority’s oversight of home education; Ribble Valley BC v SSHCLG planning decision which was found to be wrong in law; Re Wildin v FODDC, in relation to the dismissal of an appeal against a finding of contempt, and the decision in Hajjaj v Westminster CC on the standard of evidence required by a Local Authority to ensure that none of the ten bars to suitability are present before making a private rented sector offer. It also includes all of the latest coronavirus, governance, education, social care, social housing, healthcare and environmental law and climate change developments.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.