- Local Government weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- Public procurement—TCC maintains automatic suspension pending expedited trial (Draeger v London Fire Commissioner)
- Governance
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal finding Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance lawful (R (on the application of A) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Court held that judge’s direction that findings be sent to LA’s without giving applicant chance to meet them in course of hearing interfered with applicant’s art 8 ECHR rights and failed to provide an effective remedy—S.W v the United Kingdom
- MHCLG opens consultation into the 2023 business rates revaluation
- MHCLG publishes guidance on best practice for council tax collection
- Welsh Government opens consultation on Valuation for Rating Regulations 2021
- EHRC publishes consultation on strategic plan 2022–2025
- SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
- Government Office for Science opens consultation on revised CoPSAC
- DfT and DVSA launch campaign to reduce shortage of lorry drivers
- DfT publishes guidance for City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement
- LGA poll shows nine in ten residents support increased biodiversity
- Judicial review
- Can you devise an effective ouster clause to exclude a category of decision making from judicial review?
- Education
- Ombudsman finds council’s actions led to boy missing six months of education
- OfS announces £6m support programme for student mental health
- Ofqual publishes guides to 2021 grade results in England
- IfG publishes recommendations on exams system in 2022 and beyond
- ESFA updates apprenticeships standards funding bands spreadsheet
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/929
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Amendment of Commencement Order No 2 and Revocation of Commencement Order No 3 and Commencement Order No 4) Order 2021, SI 2021/938
- Children's social care
- Croydon Council ask government for urgent asylum support funding
- ADCS publishes response to the IRCSC Case for Change
- Children in London four times more likely to go to schools in polluted areas
- Welsh Government announces £11.5m support package for vulnerable and families
- Social care
- LGSCO investigates council after son banned from visiting mother in care home
- Social housing
- Council announces Banning Order breached by landlord
- First time buyers scheme open for bids from housebuilders
- Record number of households bought through Help to Buy scheme in 2020–2021
- Welsh Government publishes housing quality requirements for 2021
- Healthcare
- Admin court dismisses appeal against decision to erase the appellant from the medical register for impaired FtP following inappropriate sexual relationship with patient—Byrne v General Medical Council
- CQC issues report with reasons for closing Staffordshire mental health hospital
- GDC publishes Registration and FtP statistical reports for 2020
- Planning
- MHCLG consults on comprehensive review of NSIP process
- Planning Inspectorate updates guidance on local plan examinations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Traffic Commissioners update coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for HGV operators
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- MHRA confirms Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine safe for 12–17-year-olds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC offers first dose to all 16 and 17-year-olds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—price of single NHS travel test reduced to £68
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes report on workplace contact testing pilot
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Action cards for Welsh nightclubs and events
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education (School Performance Information) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/932
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance for caring for mentally incapacitated withdrawn
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Draeger v London Fire Commissioner in which the TCC maintained an automatic suspension pending expedited trial in a public procurement challenge, the Supreme Court case of R (on the application of A) v SSHD on the lawfulness of the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme plus analysis on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and new ‘ouster clause’ designed to restrict judicial review. It also includes the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19), public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, social housing and planning updates.
