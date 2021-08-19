menu-search
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • Public procurement—TCC maintains automatic suspension pending expedited trial (Draeger v London Fire Commissioner)
  • Governance
  • Supreme Court dismisses appeal finding Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance lawful (R (on the application of A) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
  • Court held that judge’s direction that findings be sent to LA’s without giving applicant chance to meet them in course of hearing interfered with applicant’s art 8 ECHR rights and failed to provide an effective remedy—S.W v the United Kingdom
  • MHCLG opens consultation into the 2023 business rates revaluation
  • MHCLG publishes guidance on best practice for council tax collection
  • Welsh Government opens consultation on Valuation for Rating Regulations 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Draeger v London Fire Commissioner in which the TCC maintained an automatic suspension pending expedited trial in a public procurement challenge, the Supreme Court case of R (on the application of A) v SSHD on the lawfulness of the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme plus analysis on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and new ‘ouster clause’ designed to restrict judicial review. It also includes the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19), public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

