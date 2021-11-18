- Local Government weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Governance
- The legal effect of a defective order (R (Majera) v SSHD)
- Welsh Government launches consultation on legislative framework for CJCs
- Historic England and Historic Environment Scotland announce pilot scheme
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 4 and Transitional Provision and Amendment of Commencement Order No 1) Order 2021, SI 2021/1249
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1272
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Procedure for Service) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1267
- Public procurement
- Below threshold procurement challenge dismissed by summary judgment—Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan UHB
- Welsh Government considers procurement centre of excellence
- Welsh Government publishes update on eProcurement news
- Education
- Teachers’ Pension Scheme—changes affecting survivors’ benefits and phased withdrawal of independent schools now in force
- Ofqual confirms contingency arrangements for exams in Summer 2022
- OfS opens investigation on academic freedom at University of Sussex
- Ofsted announces schools and further education providers inspections accelerated
- OfS announces consultation into its three-year strategy
- DfE publishes policy paper on iQTS pilot
- DfE announces further support to tackle bullying in schools
- Ofsted publishes guidance on reporting unregistered schools
- Welsh Government launches the Young Person's Guarantee
- 'Schools’ views: benefits and obstacles to joining academy trusts' report published
- Committee calls for written evidence on the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill
- Education Secretary gives speech in House of Commons for Skills and Post-16 Education Bill
- OfS releases senior staff pay analysis
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 5 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2021, SI 2021/1243
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 6 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Order 2021, SI 2021/1244
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Commencement No 7) Order 2021, SI 2021/1245
- Children's social care
- Children Act 1989—when must a local authority accommodate an unaccompanied asylum seeker pending age assessment? (R(AB) v LB Brent)
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims in the High Court—the appeals in HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA v Wolverhampton City Council
- Duty of care in ‘failure to remove’ cases—DFX (a protected party by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) v Coventry CC
- HMICFRS calls for urgent improvement on child protection in Derbyshire
- Ofsted says children are missing out on support due to lack of foster carers
- Further courts added to public law children pilot
- Social care
- Home Office announces £5m awards for new projects to keep women safe
- Welsh Government announces £51m fund to ease cost of living crisis
- Welsh Government publishes annual plan 2022-2023 for violence against women
- LGSCO finds council failed to help woman abused by neighbour
- Social housing
- The assured tenancy—death, succession and equity (Clarion v Carter)
- HCLG Committee announces inquiry into social housing regulation
- LGSCO report on Council disagreement over bins in Birmingham
- Healthcare
- Health Secretary delivers speech at NHS Confederation ICS Leaders conference
- Health and Social Care Committee opens call for evidence on General Practice
- MHRA publishes report into roll-out of adrenaline auto-injectors in public spaces
- Licensing
- Taxi licensing—is vehicle ownership proprietorship and is the owner entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name?
- Environmental law and climate change
- Environment Act 2021
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1274
- Regen publishes guidance on models for developing renewable energy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government extends COVID Pass
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1248
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes guidance on standards for private testing providers
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order; HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on 'failure to remove' claims in the High Court; Clarion v Carter on what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies; R(AB) v LB Brent considering when a local authority must accommodate an unaccompanied asylum seeker pending age assessment under ChA 1989 plus analysis on the changes to teachers' pensions schemes ; on taxi licensing considering whether vehicle ownership is proprietorship and whether the owner is entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, social care, social housing, healthcare, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates.
