Local Government weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order; HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on ‘failure to remove’ claims in the High Court; Clarion v Carter on what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies; R(AB) v LB Brent considering when a local authority must accommodate an unaccompanied asylum seeker pending age assessment under ChA 1989 plus analysis on the changes to teachers’ pensions schemes ; on taxi licensing considering whether vehicle ownership is proprietorship and whether the owner is entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, social care, social housing, healthcare, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates. or to read the full analysis.