Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • The legal effect of a defective order (R (Majera) v SSHD)
  • Welsh Government launches consultation on legislative framework for CJCs
  • Historic England and Historic Environment Scotland announce pilot scheme
  • Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 4 and Transitional Provision and Amendment of Commencement Order No 1) Order 2021, SI 2021/1249
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1272
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Procedure for Service) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1267
  • Public procurement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order; HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on ‘failure to remove’ claims in the High Court; Clarion v Carter on what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies; R(AB) v LB Brent considering when a local authority must accommodate an unaccompanied asylum seeker pending age assessment under ChA 1989 plus analysis on the changes to teachers’ pensions schemes ; on taxi licensing considering whether vehicle ownership is proprietorship and whether the owner is entitled to the transfer of the vehicle licence into their name. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, social care, social housing, healthcare, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

