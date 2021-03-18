- Local Government weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
- UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
- Welsh Government provides more support for post-Brexit challenges
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK government partnership with rapid test manufacturers
- Further countries added to UK red list amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concern
- DWP to provide additional funding for vulnerable families during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Mayor of London announces £544m funding to help city recover from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC reports 48,000 businesses signed up to workplace testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS updates four guides on making workplaces coronavirus (COVID-19) secure
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—views sought on use of COVID-status certification
- Justice Committee launches Parliamentary inquiry into new laws during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes its investigation into the Cultural Recovery Fund
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DCMS responds to Culture Recovery Fund coverage
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—41 extra groups to receive community spaces funding
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government eases first restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh ‘stay at home’ message to be lifted from 13 March 2021
- Welsh Government announces extra £150m business support during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government confirms remote working locations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance for hairdressing businesses in Wales
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/283
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Amendment) Regulations and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/281
- Taking Control of Goods (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/300
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/305
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/307
- Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (No 2) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/325
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on maternal mental health
- Charity letter encourages cohort 6 to book coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination
- MHRA response to AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suspension
- Surge testing deployed in Harrow and Southwark amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government invests £6.5m in tackling physical impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales announces further funding for pharmacies
- Wales publishes statement on access to primary care services during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government announces bonus coronavirus (COVID-19) payment for health staff
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Student complaints in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19)—what has the OIA upheld?
- DfE praises school staff as students return to classrooms amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OfS considers use of technology in teaching
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OfS urges universities to be upfront in 2021–2022 offer
- Guidance issued on how exam centres can claim private candidate support grant
- DfE further updates guidance on schools and colleges amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofqual launches consultation on holding autumn exams in 2021 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—nursery staff and children eligible for twice-weekly tests
- NAO looks at support for children amid first coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- Children’s Commissioner to review future of childhood post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- CQC updates March 2021 data on coronavirus (COVID-19) designated settings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor to prioritise affordable homes for key workers
- Success of ‘Everyone In’ initiative reveals number of homeless amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/284
- Governance
- Court of Appeal upheld termination decision making important distinction between the holding and expressing of certain beliefs—Page v NHS Trust Development Authority
- TCC held it was not in position to exclude possibility that conduct satisfied test giving rise to a duty of care and could not conclude the claim was bound to fail—Anchor Hanover Group and others v Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd and others
- Cabinet Office publishes Public Bodies Non-Executive Director Principles
- Government increases Safer Streets fund to £45m to keep women and girls safe
- Committee launches inquiry into ‘zero carbon ready’ plan
- Government publishes methodology for prioritisation of Levelling Up Fund allocations
- Government makes plans for a future of greener buses across England
- Government seeks to hire top tech talent
- Violence Against Women and Girls consultation reopened
- DfT to open new offices in Birmingham and Leeds
- Welsh Government confirms commitment to making law accessible
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/322
- Candidate Election Expenses (Senedd Elections) Code of Practice 2021 (Appointed Day) Order 2021, SI 2021/264
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/296
- Civil Proceedings Fees (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Equality Act 2010 (Commencement No 15) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/298
- Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/295
- Education
- Government invites Turing scheme applications from education institutions
- Ofsted publishes outcome of FE and skills inspections outcomes consultation
- Government welcomes report by Education Committee on adult learning
- OfS publishes data identifying major gaps in access to education
- Welsh Government announces additional £30m to develop Welsh-medium education
- Children's social care
- Ombudsman criticises Isle of Wight’s handling of children’s services complaint
- Ofsted confirms new arrangements for Cafcass inspections from April 2021
- DfE publishes guidance on exception requests during intercountry adoption
- Social care
- Vulnerable young man must have vaccination despite family opposition—NHS Tameside and Glossop Clinical Commissioning Group v CR (by his litigation friend) and another
- Lincolnshire Council to refund overcharged short-term residential care users
- CQC to work with National Fire Chiefs Council on safeguarding objectives
- Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2021, SI 2021/162
- Social Security Benefits Up-rating Regulations 2021, SI 2021/312
- Healthcare
- Health Secretary to be questioned on NHS reform proposals
- NMC launches information hub to prepare candidates for new Test of Competence
- DHSC announces funding of £25m to boost nurse training
- The Care Quality Commission updates guidance on meeting the duty of candour
- National Health Service Commissioning Board and Clinical Commissioning Groups (Responsibilities and Standing Rules) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/286
- Social housing
- Housing Minister outlines next steps for leasehold reform in Wales
- Local housings needs are met by the government’s Community Housing Fund
- Mayor of London announces Dagenham Project to create 1,500 affordable homes
- Home Office publishes response to fire safety consultation
- Deadline for Right to Contest consultation extended
- Welsh Government publishes updated guidance on help to buy scheme
- Planning
- Planning, interpretation of national policy on isolated homes and heritage (City & Country Bramshill v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission Chief Executive announces departure
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis considering the core principles coming out of the COVID-19 related complaints brought by students against their higher education providers and what the future holds. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of City & Country Bramshill v SSHCLG and case reports on Page v NHS Trust Development Authority, Anchor Hanover Group v Arcadis Consulting Ltd and NHS Tameside and Glossop CCG v CR. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing updates.
