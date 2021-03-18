Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
  • UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
  • Welsh Government provides more support for post-Brexit challenges
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK government partnership with rapid test manufacturers
  • Further countries added to UK red list amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concern
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis considering the core principles coming out of the COVID-19 related complaints brought by students against their higher education providers and what the future holds. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of City & Country Bramshill v SSHCLG and case reports on Page v NHS Trust Development Authority, Anchor Hanover Group v Arcadis Consulting Ltd and NHS Tameside and Glossop CCG v CR. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

