Local Government weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • IP completion day—impact on product safety and enforcement
  • Brexit Bulletin—House of Commons Library briefing examines international and EU students in UK
  • Healthcare for UK nationals—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • DHSC outlines guidance for arrivals in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DHSC publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for international arrivals
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on the impact IP completion day will have on product safety and enforcement. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. There is case analyses of the decisions in RTS v Vlaams Gewest on exclusion grounds in public procurement, Penhallurick v MD5, HXA v Surrey CC, Re UR (Rev 1), R (on the application of Minott) v Cambridge CC, TW Logistics v Essex CC and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court and case reports include Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio v De Vellis Servizi Globali Srl. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

