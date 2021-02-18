Local Government weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on the impact IP completion day will have on product safety and enforcement. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. There is case analyses of the decisions in RTS v Vlaams Gewest on exclusion grounds in public procurement, Penhallurick v MD5, HXA v Surrey CC, Re UR (Rev 1), R (on the application of Minott) v Cambridge CC, TW Logistics v Essex CC and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court and case reports include Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio v De Vellis Servizi Globali Srl. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.