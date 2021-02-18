- Local Government weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- IP completion day—impact on product safety and enforcement
- Brexit Bulletin—House of Commons Library briefing examines international and EU students in UK
- Healthcare for UK nationals—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DHSC outlines guidance for arrivals in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for international arrivals
- Government publishes new guidance on quarantining amid coronavirus (COVID-19) for travellers arriving from a ‘red list’ country
- DHSC publishes guidance on quarantine hotels amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee calls for more analysis ahead of restriction plan amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- West Midlands Police publish information on illegal gatherings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines safety of planned May 2021 elections
- HMCTS publishes Q&A document on coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery plan
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—14 Nightingale Courts and ‘super courtroom’ confirmed
- Digital hearing updates for First-tier Tribunal jurisdictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales prohibits arrivals from red list countries
- Welsh Government to pass bill on Senedd election during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh self-isolation support scheme extended to June 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/137
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/150
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/154
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner Elections (Coronavirus, Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Proposals announced for NHS and social care reform following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government awards funding to phase 1 clinical trial platform amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Individuals in top four priority groups offered coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—more high-risk people to be identified by new technology
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—surge testing deployed in more areas
- BEIS announces world’s first coronavirus (COVID–19) human challenge study
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—arthritis drug tocilizumab to be given to patients
- DHSC outlines plans to boost coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine uptake
- Committee highlights work to be done to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme
- Welsh Government outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine priority groups
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE announces coronavirus (COVID-19) testing milestone
- One million devices have been distributed to disadvantaged families amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE still committed to support SMEs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted issues guidance on review of records held on electronic systems
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance on managing ITT courses
- DfE updates guidance on what schools must publish online amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted updates further education and skills providers guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further funding announced for learners with ALN due to impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh additional ITE partnerships guidance published
- Welsh Government publishes consultation for schools during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Build back better for vulnerable children, says Children’s Commissioner
- Two thirds of London’s nurseries risk closure following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC announces coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for personal assistants
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Ban on bailiff evictions extended amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- Exclusion grounds in public procurement—requiring voluntary self-cleaning at point of tender (RTS v Vlaams Gewest)
- Preliminary ruling in proceedings concerning contract award by the Italian Football Federation to second applicant company—Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio and another v De Vellis Servizi Globali Srl
- Governance
- Councils to receive £51.3bn in funding in 2022
- Authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment (Penhallurick v MD5)
- Cabinet Office plans to use schools in May 2021 elections
- Committee calls on government to give UK ARPA a purpose
- DfT releases figures for £500m highways maintenance fund allocation
- Welsh Government consults on future of Equality and Inclusion Funding Programme
- Education
- DfE announces extension of funding to support children with SEND
- DfE announces rollout of 81 New Teaching Hubs
- DfE releases policy to tackle ‘chilling’ free speech restrictions in universities
- DfE publishes advice for schools on harmful online hoaxes and challenges
- DfE launches open consultation to Get Help Buying for Schools service
- DfE updates information on Education Recovery Commissioner
- Ofsted looks at the education of children living in children’s homes
- Welsh Government announces £15m for education technology in schools from April 2021
- Welsh Government publishes response to report on Post-16 partnerships
- Inspectors of Education, Children’s Services and Skills Order 2021, SI 2021/140
- Children's social care
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims—the decision and an update (HXA v Surrey County Council)
- Court of Appeal found interim care order made during care proceedings had not been justified—Re DD (a child) (removal under interim care order) GD and another v A local authority and others
- Court of Appeal held providing a physical copy of the judgment following care proceedings would risk offending sisters’ rights under articles 3 and 8 of the ECHR—Re R (children) (control of court documents)
- Local authority successfully applied for order authorising the deprivation of liberty of a child in an unregulated placement—A borough council v E (a minor by her children's guardian) and others
- LGSCO reminds councils of procedures in safeguarding investigations
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory launches supervision order survey
- Committee opens call for evidence into vulnerable children and public services
- Welsh Government launches consultation on amendments to adoption regulations
- Social care
- Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))
- Court of Protection orders withdrawal of ventilatory support from stroke victim—Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust v TW & Anor
- Government supports domestic abuse victims with £125m following consultation
- Family Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/155
- Universal Credit (Work-Related Requirements) In Work Pilot Scheme (Extension) Order 2021, SI 2021/147
- Healthcare
- GARDP welcomes additional £1.5m UK funding to develop gonorrhoea treatment
- New agreement signed between CQC and RCPath
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Social housing
- Unlawful residence and whether it creates a local connection (R (on the application of Minott) v Cambridge City Council)
- Ministry of Housing launches open consultation on New Homes Bonus programme
- Welsh minister publishes statement on building safety
- Welsh Housing Minister provides update on protecting tenants from ‘unfair fees’
- Local Land Charges (Fees) (Wales) Rules 2021, SI 2021/152
- Licensing
- Institute of Licensing fines taxi licence applicant
- Planning
- Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid—registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)
- The importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting (Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court)
- Appeal against planning permission refused in relation to development in an area of outstanding natural beauty—Monkhill Ltd v SSHCLG and another
- Landlord who ignored planning enforcement notices fined £336,000
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on the impact IP completion day will have on product safety and enforcement. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. There is case analyses of the decisions in RTS v Vlaams Gewest on exclusion grounds in public procurement, Penhallurick v MD5, HXA v Surrey CC, Re UR (Rev 1), R (on the application of Minott) v Cambridge CC, TW Logistics v Essex CC and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court and case reports include Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio v De Vellis Servizi Globali Srl. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates.
