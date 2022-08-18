LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Local Government weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • LGA publishes briefing on background and implications of LG(D)A 2022
  • Mayor of London urges government to tackle cost of living crisis
  • Welsh Government publishes update on constitutional future of Wales consultation
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
  • Elections Act 2022 (Commencement No 1 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/908
  • Local government finance
  • Upper Tribunal clarifies taxability of council-run sports and pleasure facilities—Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Chelmsford CC
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Allen (VO) v TWAM, in which the Upper Tribunal considered how museums should pay business rates plus anaysis of Part 18 of the Civil Procedure Rules and the Attorney General’s speech on the Equality Act 2010 and BEIS’ new National Security and Investment Act 2021 guidance. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on governance, local authority finance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

