- Local Government weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- LGA publishes briefing on background and implications of LG(D)A 2022
- Mayor of London urges government to tackle cost of living crisis
- Welsh Government publishes update on constitutional future of Wales consultation
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
- Elections Act 2022 (Commencement No 1 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/908
- Local government finance
- Upper Tribunal clarifies taxability of council-run sports and pleasure facilities—Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Chelmsford CC
- Should museums pay business rates for their socio-economic value? (Allen (VO) v TWAM)
- Judicial review
- CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings
- Education
- Attorney General’s speech discusses Equality Act single-sex provisions and schools
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
- LGSCO reports Council delay in arranging school transport for child with SEND
- DfE issues termination warning notice to Longfield Academy
- Children’s Commissioner calls for better SEND support
- DfE publishes guidance on early years stronger practice hubs
- Ofqual and UCAS publishes joint letter to students
- SLC publishes tips for prospective students going through Clearing
- SLC sets out interest rates and repayment threshold
- Children's social care
- Court considers use of its inherent jurisdiction—Re K; Re R (children) (unregulated placement: authorisation pursuant to the court's inherent jurisdiction: prohibition)
- Family Court makes care plan decision—Warwickshire CC v The mother
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal of sexual abuse finding—Re F (children) (sexual abuse allegations)
- Social care
- ADASS publishes People Waiting for Assessments, Care or Reviews survey findings
- DHSC announces more than 100,000 social care training opportunities
- Welsh Government launches consultation on improving social care services
- Healthcare
- Government calls for evidence to tackle inequality in medical devices
- General Dental Council publishes statistical reports for 2021
- Social housing
- DLUHC opens competition for social housing support providers
- Renting Homes (Amendment) (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement) Order 2022, SI 2022/904
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Commencement No 2 and Consequential Amendments) Order 2022, SI 2022/906
- Planning
- DLUHC announces £8m levelling up funding for Grimsby
- DfT announces commencement of A4119 construction
- Defra announces new National Trail status for popular Coast to Coast route
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission fines operator for money laundering and responsibility failings
- Gambling Commission fines Entain £17m for regulatory failures
- Taxi firm fined over £8,000 for hiring unlicensed driver
- Leeds City Council recommends changes to taxi and private hire standards
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Allen (VO) v TWAM, in which the Upper Tribunal considered how museums should pay business rates plus anaysis of Part 18 of the Civil Procedure Rules and the Attorney General’s speech on the Equality Act 2010 and BEIS’ new National Security and Investment Act 2021 guidance. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on governance, local authority finance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and licensing.
