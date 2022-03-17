Local Government weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Tchenguiz v Westminster CC on anti-terrorism TROs; Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the USA) (Scotland) on judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders; R v Devon CC, which clarifies the statutory time frames for EHC Plan amendments following an annual review of an EHC Plan; Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed the handing of separate penalties for joint landlords in the context of HMOs; and TAN v Secretary of State in which the court dismissed a judicial review of a planning decision. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecutions and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.