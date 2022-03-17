- Local Government weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Anti-terrorism TROs must strike fair balance between individual’s Article 8 human rights and public interest (Tchenguiz v Westminster CC)
- Judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders (Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) (Scotland))
- Government recommits to The English Cities Fund for further ten years
- Electoral Reform Society publishes report on democracy in local government
- Public procurement
- Court dismisses judicial review of operation of high priority lane due to indistinguishable outcome—Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC
- EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
- Education
- Clarity on the timetable for amendments to EHCP following annual review (Re R v Devon County Council)
- DfE announces one million tutoring courses delivered
- Education Secretary confirms plan for new body to improve curriculum
- LGA warns SEND review needs to tackle rise in tribunal hearings
- Ofsted published consultation outcome on social care common inspection review
- ESFA publishes notice to improve Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy
- OfS launches call for evidence on international student experience
- Welsh Government publishes statement on early years provision expansion
- Welsh Government sets out plans to support further education sector
- Children's social care
- Court of Appeal reverses Family Court decision to refuse to revoke placement order—Re D (children) (leave to apply to revoke placement orders)
- Court refuses application for rehearing of fact—RL v Nottinghamshire CC
- CMA publishes children's social care market study final report
- Call for evidence for Children and Families Act 2014 announced
- Social care
- DWP reports on fast-tracked benefit access extension to more nearing end of life
- Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance (Terminal Illness) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/260
- Healthcare
- CQC roundup—11 March 2022
- CQC roundup—14 March 2022
- CQC roundup—16 March 2022
- MHRA reports health and social care organisations are uniting to improve research
- NMC and GMC updates duty of candour guidance
- Social housing
- HMOs—separate penalties for joint landlords (Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich)
- Supreme Court partially allows appeal of Claim for Possession decision—Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga
- HOS makes two severe maladministration findings for L&Q
- Hillingdon Council announces landlord couple must pay £27,0000 for renting unfit property
- Ukraine conflict—'Homes for Ukraine' scheme launched for Ukrainian refugees
- Welsh Government lays four SIs to support operation of RH(W)A 2016
- Renting Homes (Prescribed Forms) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/244
- Planning
- Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)
- High Court allows local authority’s injunction under TCPA 1990—North Northamptonshire Council v Mongan
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/278
- Environmental law and climate change
- Administrative Court allows claimant application for costs limit—Lewis v Welsh Ministers
- Environmental enforcement round-up—10 March 2022
- Local authority prosecutions
- Trading standards prosecutions round-up—16 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 March 2022
- Lords briefing examines removal of restrictions
- DfT announces removal of all coronavirus restrictions
- UK government publishes coronavirus inquiry terms of reference draft
- LGSCO publishes report on coping with coronavirus (COVID-19)
- COVID-19 Committee calls for new resilience and wellbeing approach
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Ukraine crisis implications for Local government
- Useful information
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Tchenguiz v Westminster CC on anti-terrorism TROs; Craig v Her Majesty's Advocate (for the Government of the USA) (Scotland) on judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders; R v Devon CC, which clarifies the statutory time frames for EHC Plan amendments following an annual review of an EHC Plan; Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed the handing of separate penalties for joint landlords in the context of HMOs; and TAN v Secretary of State in which the court dismissed a judicial review of a planning decision. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children's social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecutions and environmental law and climate change.
