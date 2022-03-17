LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Local Government weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Anti-terrorism TROs must strike fair balance between individual’s Article 8 human rights and public interest (Tchenguiz v Westminster CC)
  • Judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders (Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) (Scotland))
  • Government recommits to The English Cities Fund for further ten years
  • Electoral Reform Society publishes report on democracy in local government
  • Public procurement
  • Court dismisses judicial review of operation of high priority lane due to indistinguishable outcome—Good Law Project Ltd v SSHSC
  • EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of Tchenguiz v Westminster CC on anti-terrorism TROs; Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the USA) (Scotland) on judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders; R v Devon CC, which clarifies the statutory time frames for EHC Plan amendments following an annual review of an EHC Plan; Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed the handing of separate penalties for joint landlords in the context of HMOs; and TAN v Secretary of State in which the court dismissed a judicial review of a planning decision. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecutions and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

