Local Government weekly highlights—17 June 2021

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated guidance on the pausing of stage four of the pathway out of lockdown and analysis of the public procurement decision in Goodlaw project relating to procurement of strategic communication guidance by the government during the pandemic. In non COVID-19 related developments it contains analysis of the implications of the recently published national public procurement strategy; analysis of the decision on application of charitable exemption for national non-domestic rates in Nuffield Health v Merton LBC and guidance published on the new liberty protection safeguards, together with the latest governance, education, health and social care, planning and environment updates. or to read the full analysis.