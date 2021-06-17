- Local Government weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee report criticises excessive executive power
- Step four delayed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant
- Updated and new guidance published on events amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Wales pledges additional £2.5m to businesses affected by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on keeping events safe amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- PHE finds coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines highly effective against Delta variant
- PACAC warns against coronavirus (COVID-19) status certificates
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Other Provisions) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- ‘Direct award of government contract to “Public First” unlawful’ (R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party))
- Urgency test for interim relief not met in challenge to pandemic negotiated procedure procurement without prior publication (Inivos Ltd and Inivos BV v European Commission)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Ofqual consults on proposed revisions to EPRS for summer 2021 qualifications
- DfE publishes education recovery support paper amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Department for Education updates guidance on residential visits for children
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Two-week rapid consultation launched on remote, hybrid and in-person family hearings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—care home visiting restrictions to ease
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note 05/21
- Governance
- Charities—mandatory rating relief, public benefit (Nuffield Health v Merton London Borough Council)
- UK government publishes public sector guidance on automated decision making
- Cabinet Office announces civil service reform programme
- Committee releases findings of public standards review
- Guidance updated and FAQs published on Welcome Back Fund
- MHCLG appoints independent commissioners to support Liverpool City Council
- Education
- DfE announces more high-quality degree alternatives
- Early Years Alliance publishes data exposing government knowledge of underfunding
- OfS sets out plans for review of quality and standards regulation
- Ofqual publishes speech from chief regulator at AELP National Conference 2021
- Ofsted review finds sexual harassment normalised in schools and colleges
- ICO outlines ways to increase transparency in teacher assessments
- Social Care
- DHSC publishes six guidance documents on Liberty Protection Safeguards
- LGSO finds Redbridge Council repeatedly failed man with learning disabilities
- Healthcare
- Care Quality Commission announces changes to its monitoring approach
- Government seeks views on compensation framework for infected blood victims
- PSA publishes report on cognitive bias in fitness to practice decision-making
- Social housing
- Registered providers—what you need to know about first homes
- The social housing sector—better together?
- Housing Minister announces further £30 million to support rough sleepers
- Immigration (Restrictions on Employment and Residential Accommodation) (Prescribed Requirements and Codes of Practice) and Licensing Act 2003 (Personal and Premises Licences) (Forms) Order 2021
- Planning
- Committee looks at proposed government reforms to planning system
- New planning system should prioritise climate change and nature, says businesses
- Licensing
- Government to press ahead with changes to Gambling Commission fees
- Environment
- EEA briefing looks at the ‘pivotal’ role of EU cities in the green transition
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Contact Us
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated guidance on the pausing of stage four of the pathway out of lockdown and analysis of the public procurement decision in Goodlaw project relating to procurement of strategic communication guidance by the government during the pandemic. In non COVID-19 related developments it contains analysis of the implications of the recently published national public procurement strategy; analysis of the decision on application of charitable exemption for national non-domestic rates in Nuffield Health v Merton LBC and guidance published on the new liberty protection safeguards, together with the latest governance, education, health and social care, planning and environment updates.
