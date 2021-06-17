menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee report criticises excessive executive power
  • Step four delayed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant
  • Updated and new guidance published on events amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Wales pledges additional £2.5m to businesses affected by coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh Government publishes guidance on keeping events safe amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
  • PHE finds coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines highly effective against Delta variant
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including updated guidance on the pausing of stage four of the pathway out of lockdown and analysis of the public procurement decision in Goodlaw project relating to procurement of strategic communication guidance by the government during the pandemic. In non COVID-19 related developments it contains analysis of the implications of the recently published national public procurement strategy; analysis of the decision on application of charitable exemption for national non-domestic rates in Nuffield Health v Merton LBC and guidance published on the new liberty protection safeguards, together with the latest governance, education, health and social care, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes