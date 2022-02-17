Local Government weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK Subsidy Control Regime, commentary on judicial review under the National Security and Investments Act 2021, Subsidy Control Bill and Online Safety Bill, an examination of the consultations underway on school exclusions and analysis of social housing in the context of the Levelling Up policy. Case analysis includes: Counsel General for Wales v SSBEIS, wherein the Court of Appeal clarified a devolution issue arising from the UK Internal Market Act 2020; Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd, where the High Court considered contractual terms with regards to design rights; Paley v London Borough of Waltham Forest, which considers affordability in the context of homelessness applications; ZLL v MHCLG which concerns a judicial review of the unpolished policy to end the ‘Everyone In’ scheme adopted in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus. or to read the full analysis.