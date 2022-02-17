- Local Government weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Kicking the devolution competence can down the road (R (Counsel General for Wales) v Secretary of State for BEIS)
- Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)
- Welsh Government dedicates £330m to tackling cost-of-living crisis
- Written statement on implementation of Law Commission proposals published
- Mayor of London announces plans to dedicate £37m to tackling crime
- Mayor of London dedicates £1m to support community-led organisations
- DfT updates consultation on using hand-held phone while driving offence
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 7 (how to start proceedings—the claim form) and CPR 8 (alternative procedure for claims)
- Lord Carnwath gives speech on Human Rights Act reform
- Public procurement
- UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against judgment rejecting damages claim for breach of EU state aid rules—Durham Company Ltd v Durham CC
- Welsh Government statement on procurement excellence discovery findings centre
- Judicial review
- Judicial review back in vogue? Judicial review under the NSIA 2021, Subsidy Control Bill and Online Safety Bill
- Education
- National consultation on exclusions underway
- DfE announces new flexi-job apprenticeships
- DfE publishes ESFA review
- DfE publishes guidance on early years qualifications and ratios
- OfS publishes next steps in access and participation speech
- Consultations on Welsh assessment arrangements and local authority prospectus launched
- Welsh Government announces free Welsh lessons for 16 to 25 year olds
- Safeguarding (Code of Practice) Measure 2021 (Commencement and Transitional Provision) Order 2022, SI 2022/118
- Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 (Transitional and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/111
- Social care
- Carers Trust reports 90 percent of unpaid carers feel ignored by government
- Healthcare
- CQC roundup—14 February 2022
- CQC roundup—11 February 2022
- Social housing
- Affordability in homelessness applications (Paley v London Borough of Waltham Forest)
- ‘Everyone In’ pandemic response is not ‘prescriptive policy guidance’ (R (on the application of ZLL) v Minister for Housing, Communities, and Local Government)
- Housing—drilling down on Levelling Up
- HOS finds severe maladministration at Homes for Haringey
- DLUHC publishes Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme for 2021–24
- DLUHC announces £174m to provide homes for 2,900 rough sleepers
- Funding to ensure safe accommodation spaces for domestic abuse victims announced
- DLUHC considering new laws forcing industry to pay for building safety
- Mayor of London calls for more to be done against rogue landlords
- Welsh Government publishes analysis of social landlords’ responses to investigation
- Local government finance
- Welsh Government announces updated earning thresholds for council tax recovery
- Council Tax (Demand Notices and Reduction Schemes) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/127
- Council Tax (Administration and Enforcement) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/107
- Planning
- High Court dismisses judicial review of planning decision—Formby Parish Council v Sefton Council
- Environmental law and climate change
- Mayor of London dedicates £90m towards new green bonds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DfT announces new coronavirus (COVID-19) travel rules
- BEIS urges businesses to apply or £850m coronavirus (COVID-19) support grants
- LGA warns bus routes face cancellation unless emergency funding support is extended
- IoL publishes written statement on latest review on Welsh coronavirus (COVID) regulations
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/125
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/126
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC updates list of High Priority Lane PPE suppliers
- Competition Act 1998 (Health Services for Patients in England) (Coronavirus) (Public Policy Exclusion) Order 2022, SI 2022/124
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK Subsidy Control Regime, commentary on judicial review under the National Security and Investments Act 2021, Subsidy Control Bill and Online Safety Bill, an examination of the consultations underway on school exclusions and analysis of social housing in the context of the Levelling Up policy. Case analysis includes: Counsel General for Wales v SSBEIS, wherein the Court of Appeal clarified a devolution issue arising from the UK Internal Market Act 2020; Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd, where the High Court considered contractual terms with regards to design rights; Paley v London Borough of Waltham Forest, which considers affordability in the context of homelessness applications; ZLL v MHCLG which concerns a judicial review of the unpolished policy to end the ‘Everyone In’ scheme adopted in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This week’s highlights also includes further updates on governance, public procurement, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus.
