- Local Government weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- IHS for EU students in the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Public procurement
- Updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- Governance
- Home Office publishes Afghanistan resettlement and immigration policy statement
- Cabinet announces 'first past the post' for local mayoral and other elections
More...
- Milton Keynes and Sheffield to receive £1.4m funding to unlock homes and jobs
- HCLG announces £1m fund to help faith groups support communities
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Liaison Committee publishes report on unimplemented provisions of EqA 2010
- MHCLG unveil new headquarters in Wolverhampton
- Mayor of London announces £400,000 to counter hate crime and radicalisation
- Welsh Government announces support to increase the use of Welsh post-pandemic
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1038
- Income-related Benefits (Subsidy to Authorities) and Discretionary Housing Payments (Grants) Amendment Order 2021, SI 2021/1031
- Insolvency (England and Wales) (No 2) (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/1028
- Judicial review
- New remedies in judicial review cases—implications for planning
- Education
- DHSC and PHE publishes education, schooling and health summary
- DfE and HM Treasury launch online service boosting apprenticeships opportunities
- DfE publishes Education Secretary's access targets speech
- BEIS opens applications for LCSF for academies and maintained schools
- DfE publishes government response to Ofsted inspection frequencies consultation
- DfE publishes guidance on accessing mentors under national tutoring programme
- Office for Students publishes suicide prevention guidance briefing
- ICO publishes blog post on sharing personal data in an emergency
- Education (Student Loans) (Repayment) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1005
- School Teachers’ Pay and Conditions (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/1012
- Children's social care
- Court held making adoption order without a hearing attended by mother was irregular but not a fundamental breach requiring revocation of order—Re I-A (children) (revocation of adoption order)
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction update
- Child Benefit (General) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1039
- Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 (Commencement) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1004
- Childcare (Childminder Agencies) (Registration, Inspection and Supply and Disclosure of Information) and Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Fees and Frequency of Inspections) (Children’s Homes etc) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1019
- Social care
- LGSCO criticises care home for second time for treatment of elderly resident
- CQC urges Sutton Court care home to make urgent improvements
- ADASS seeks clarity following government announcement of social care reform
- Welsh Government publishes statement on Social Care Recovery Fund
- Social Security (Habitual Residence and Past Presence) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1034
- Healthcare
- Who examines the examiners? (AB, Petitioner)
- DHSC announces new technology and innovation to counter NHS backlogs
- NHS flexible working conditions come into force
- WHO chooses DHSC to lead Sugar and Calorie Reduction Network
- Social housing
- LGA publishes report on sector support programme helping rough sleepers
- Law Society warns that Building Safety Bill still leaves leaseholders bearing brunt of cladding crisis
- RSH publishes Chief Executive's Housing 2021 speech
- Domestic Abuse Support (Relevant Accommodation and Housing Benefit and Universal Credit Sanctuary Schemes) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/991
- Planning
- Actual use required for ten years immunity material change of use (Hedges v SoSHCLG)
- IPA and HM Treasury jointly publish the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021
- Planning Inspectorate Wales announces transition to new service
- Environmental law and climate change
- New fund aims to encourage development of low carbon vehicle technology in Wales
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes plans for autumn and winter 2021/22
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor of London calls for ‘Covid Recovery Visa’
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government responds to PACAC's concerns over status certification
- LGA report finds the pandemic could help redefine rural and coastal communities
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1029
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1033
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Transportation, Storage and Disposal of Dead Bodies etc) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1042
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC announces 12 to 15 year olds will be offered coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Most vulnerable to be offered coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccines
- DHSC launches consultation on mandating vaccines for frontline healthcare staff
- Responses published to recommendations for PCR coronavirus (COVID-19) test market
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Ofsted publishes commentary on coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on prison education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government launches £48m funding package
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies and Notices) (Amendment and Suspension) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/994
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the proposed new remedial measures in judicial review cases and its implications for planning; case analysis of AB, Petitioner exploring the role of case examiners in medical malpractice investigation and the extent to which their decisions are open to challenge by disappointed patients; analysis of Hedges v SoSHCLG on the actual use required for the ten year immunity period. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.