LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • IHS for EU students in the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
  • Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
  • Public procurement
  • Updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
  • Governance
  • Home Office publishes Afghanistan resettlement and immigration policy statement
  • Cabinet announces 'first past the post' for local mayoral and other elections
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analysis of the proposed new remedial measures in judicial review cases and its implications for planning; case analysis of AB, Petitioner exploring the role of case examiners in medical malpractice investigation and the extent to which their decisions are open to challenge by disappointed patients; analysis of Hedges v SoSHCLG on the actual use required for the ten year immunity period. It also includes the latest COVID-19, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More