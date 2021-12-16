Local Government weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement of upcoming reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998, details of the government’s decision to introduce Coronavirus (COVID-19) Plan B measures; case report of the Supreme Court decisions on passports gender designation and Fratila v SSWP. It includes case analyses of R (H (a minor by his litigation friend)) v Swindon BC, Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd, plus analysis of the adult social care reform’ white paper and the government’s response to the Transforming Public Procurement consultation. The weekly highlights also include further updates on COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.