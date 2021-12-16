LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Supreme Court dismisses appeal against policy that passports must provide gender (R (on the application of Elan-Cane) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
  • Article 4 ECHR and protection from trafficking (R (on the application of H ) v Swindon BC)
  • Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
  • MoJ publishes report of the Independent Human Rights Act Review
  • MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
  • HM Treasury publishes figures on UK Government’s annual £18bn Welsh settlement
  • DfT announces Birmingham will receive £72m for vital transport link
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement of upcoming reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998, details of the government’s decision to introduce Coronavirus (COVID-19) Plan B measures; case report of the Supreme Court decisions on passports gender designation and Fratila v SSWP. It includes case analyses of R (H (a minor by his litigation friend)) v Swindon BC, Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd, plus analysis of the adult social care reform’ white paper and the government’s response to the Transforming Public Procurement consultation. The weekly highlights also include further updates on COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More