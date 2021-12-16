- Local Government weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal against policy that passports must provide gender (R (on the application of Elan-Cane) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Article 4 ECHR and protection from trafficking (R (on the application of H ) v Swindon BC)
- Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
- MoJ publishes report of the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
- HM Treasury publishes figures on UK Government’s annual £18bn Welsh settlement
- DfT announces Birmingham will receive £72m for vital transport link
- DfT announces extension of funding for Transport for London
- GEO publishes letter to ministers on Public Sector Equality Duty assessment
- LGA calls for extension of Contain Outbreak Management Fund
- PAC publishes report on failing government digital programmes
- PACAC publishes report on Elections Bill
- Government responds to report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Welsh Minister publishes written statement on devolved tribunals
- Welsh Secretary visits £13m levelling up project in north Wales
- DfT opens consultation on whole industry strategic plan for rail
- Eligible Community Councils (General Power of Competence) (Qualifications of Clerks) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1403
- Public procurement
- Public procurement reform in the UK—three key take-aways from the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public
- Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation
- European Parliament votes in favour of the International Procurement Instrument
- Education
- DfE announces free HGV driving courses across the country
- DfE announces first meeting of the attendance alliance
- Ofqual publishes letter on advance information 2022 to schools and colleges
- Ofsted announces school inspection shows positive picture
- Welsh Government announces additional hours to academic year trial
- Welsh Government publishes statement on sexual harassment in education settings
- Designation of Rural Primary Schools (England) Order 2021
- Education (Student Loans) (Repayment) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1378
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Amendment of Commencement Order No 5 and Commencement Order No 6) Order 2021, SI 2021/1428
- Equality Act 2010 (Disabled School Pupils) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1418
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1365
- Children's social care
- Adoption orders and revocation of placement with siblings—A v X
- Deprivation of liberty orders, local authority duty to identify suitable accommodation—A county council v A mother
- High Court’s jurisdiction to make deprivation of liberty orders—A mother v Derby City Council
- Extreme behavior and Care orders—Re CO (a child) (care proceedings)
- Local Government Ombudsman finds council overly delayed disability adaptions
- Children's Commissioner considers next steps for supporting vulnerable children
- HSCC announces mental health services for children requires improvement
- JCHR holds inquiry opening session on treatment of unmarried mothers in adoption
- Social care
- People at the Heart of Care—Adult Social Care Reform
- Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- IMA issues judicial review proceedings against the Home Office
- LGSCO reports on London Borough of Croydon failings
- Social housing
- Intentional homelessness—Ciftci v Mayor and Burgesses of Haringey London Borough Council
- Coalition of green building organisations publishes Build Upon Framework
- Homes England announces local government housing development event series
- Housing Ombudsman Service updates online casebook
- Homes England publishes guidance on financial viability for housing-led projects
- RSH opens consultation on tenant satisfaction measures
- Rent Officers (Housing Benefit and Universal Credit Functions) (Amendment and Modification) Order 2021, SI 2021/1380
- Environmental law and climate change
- Rewild London Fund launched to restore natural sites and improve biodiversity
- New homes to produce nearly a third less carbon
- Government targets funding towards more affordable electric vehicles
- DLUHC publishes electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Governance
- Prime Minister announces 'Plan B' coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- DHSC announces 11 countries removed from the UK’s red list
- DHSC announces alert level increase from Level 3 to Level 4
- Mayor of London announces fund to assist Londoners hit hardest by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PACAC launches inquiry into extension process of Coronavirus Act 2020
- HMCTS updates coronavirus courts and tribunals guidance
- Committee publishes report on impact of coronavirus on high streets
- DHSC announces NHS coronavirus travel pass for 12 to 15-year olds
- LGA calls for urgent remote council meetings legislation due to Omicron variant
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 24) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1434
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1416
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1435
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1382
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1415
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1400
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1407
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1433
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Healthcare
- Health and Social Care Secretary makes statement on coronavirus
- CQC postpones inspections of hospitals and GPs until 2022 to support boosters
- DHSC announces consultation into pace and scale of vaccine rollout
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Social care
- DHSC announces £300m support package to protect care sector amid coronavirus
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement of upcoming reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998, details of the government’s decision to introduce Coronavirus (COVID-19) Plan B measures; case report of the Supreme Court decisions on passports gender designation and Fratila v SSWP. It includes case analyses of R (H (a minor by his litigation friend)) v Swindon BC, Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd, plus analysis of the adult social care reform’ white paper and the government’s response to the Transforming Public Procurement consultation. The weekly highlights also include further updates on COVID-19, governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and environmental law and climate change.
