Local Government weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes coverage of arrangements for the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It also includes analysis of the Public Procurement Bill by industry experts, guidance on the Find a Tender Service for public authorities, analysis of the government planned social care funding reforms and case analysis of the decision in A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG, in which the court considered whether treatment could be withdrawn from a patient who had a strong and fixed desire to die at home. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.