- Local Government weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
- Cabinet Office publishes National Mourning Guidance
- LLG publishes guidance on conducting local authority meetings during national mourning
- Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
- DCMS issues guidance on flag flying following the death of the Queen
- Courts and COPFS respond to death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
- BEIS Secretary of State publishes statement on EPG
- HMCTS announces most hearings to be postponed until after The Queen's State Funeral
- Trade Marks (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Public procurement
- Completion of an FTS Notice for Public Sector Authorities
- Contracting authorities should be braced for challenge where a difference in scores is marginal (Braceurself v NHS England)
- The Procurement Bill: Don't Pass Go—The New Debarment Regime
- The Procurement Bill—modification of contracts
- Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)
- Healthcare
- A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG
- DHSC launches Social Partnership Forum agreement
- Armed Forces (Covenant) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Children's social care
- Court of Appeal reverses strike out decision—*HXA v Surrey County Council; YXA v Wolverhampton City Council
- Ofsted updates guidance on management of children’s homes
- Digital Government (Disclosure of Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Social care
- Planned reforms to social care funding
- LGSCO finds council failed to do enough to ease a woman’s overcrowded conditions
- Adult Social Care Information (Enforcement) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- CQC round-up—12 September 2022
- Social housing
- Scope of HMO manager duty clarified—Adil Catering Ltd v City of Westminster Council
- Consultation outcome on database of rogue landlords reform published
- Housing Ombudsman publishes quarterly report
- NAO pubishes report on the affordable homes programme since 2015
- Housing Benefit and Universal Credit (Victims of Domestic Abuse and Victims of Modern Slavery) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/942
- Planning
- Warwick District Council v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Education
- OfS to launch consultation on new approach to regulating access and participation
- Local government pensions
- DLUHC publishes response to consultation on strengthening LGPS pensions protections
- Licensing
- Council reports conviction of taxi driver working without a licence
- Brexit
- Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/938
- Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/939
- Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals (Amendment) (Wales) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/948
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes coverage of arrangements for the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It also includes analysis of the Public Procurement Bill by industry experts, guidance on the Find a Tender Service for public authorities, analysis of the government planned social care funding reforms and case analysis of the decision in A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG, in which the court considered whether treatment could be withdrawn from a patient who had a strong and fixed desire to die at home. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change.
