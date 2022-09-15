LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Local Government weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
  • Cabinet Office publishes National Mourning Guidance
  • LLG publishes guidance on conducting local authority meetings during national mourning
  • Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
  • DCMS issues guidance on flag flying following the death of the Queen
  • Courts and COPFS respond to death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • BEIS Secretary of State publishes statement on EPG
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes coverage of arrangements for the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It also includes analysis of the Public Procurement Bill by industry experts, guidance on the Find a Tender Service for public authorities, analysis of the government planned social care funding reforms and case analysis of the decision in A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG, in which the court considered whether treatment could be withdrawn from a patient who had a strong and fixed desire to die at home. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

