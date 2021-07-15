menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • PM confirms step four of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Roadmap from 19 July 2021
  • Quarantine for amber list to end for fully vaccinated from 19 July
  • DHSC details who can take coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations enforcement action
  • TfL urged to resist easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) face covering requirement
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh self-isolation support payment scheme extended
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
  • Welsh Government issues guidance on vaccination impacts for Welsh employers
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the latest government plans for the final step of the roadmap in England. In non COVID-19 related developments, it contains analysis of UK public procurement post-Brexit, the new UK subsidy control regime, lessons on effective service of proceedings from Good Law Project v DSHC, analysis of the UK Subsidy Control Bill and DHSC’s draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector toghether with case analysis of R (oao Sheakh) v LB Lambeth on experimental low traffic neighbourhood orders and R (Reprieve) v Prime Minister on who can bring a Human Rights Act challenge. It also includes the latest public procurement, governance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, environment and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

