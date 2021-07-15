- Local Government weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- PM confirms step four of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Roadmap from 19 July 2021
- Quarantine for amber list to end for fully vaccinated from 19 July
- DHSC details who can take coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations enforcement action
- TfL urged to resist easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) face covering requirement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh self-isolation support payment scheme extended
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- Welsh Government issues guidance on vaccination impacts for Welsh employers
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/826
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Oxford to receive further support to slow infections
- DHSC scales back coronavirus (COVID-19) support in Leicester and North Tyneside
- Coronavirus—(COVID-19) Government announces opening of genomic sequencing megalab
- DHSC supports the creation of transparent face masks for healthcare providers
- Interim findings from latest REACT-1 study published amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes new schools reopening guidance for step 4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new stage four guidance for out-of-school settings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government considers operation of schools
- School Teachers’ Pay and Conditions (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/806
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Universal Credit (Coronavirus) (Restoration of the Minimum Income Floor) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/807
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- LGA calls for cross-governmental strategy to help young people recover
- Tax Credits and Child Benefit (Miscellaneous and Coronavirus Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/810
- Public procurement
- All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
- UK public procurement post-Brexit
- Welsh Minister statement on draft Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill
- Governance
- State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
- UK Subsidy Control Bill—a brief summary
- Victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998 (R (Reprieve) v Prime Minister)
- Human Rights Committee finds HRA 1998 has had ‘enormously positive’ impact
- Court held that the two child limit for which CTC and universal credit are payable was not incompatible with the ECHR—R (on the application of SC, CB and 8 children) v SSWP
- Committee on Standards in Public Life addresses election finance regime reform
- Court of Appeal dismisses AB appeal and Secretary of State cross-appeal
- MHCLG publishes guidance on partnerships for people and place
- Public Accounts Committee offers recommendations for local government audit
- Committee on Standards publishes report on the Prime Minister’s conduct
- Defra publishes report on lessons learned from LNRS pilot schemes
- Cabinet Office opens consultation on UK National Resilience strategy
- MoJ launches consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate
- PACAC launches inquiry into the Cabinet Office’s handling of FoI requests
- Trading Standards prosecutions round-up—12 July 2021
- Education
- New research finds link between higher GCSEs and increase in lifetime earnings
- DfE announces reforms to provide better post-GCSE qualification routes
- OfS publishes guidance on approach to calculating monetary penalties
- DfE adds three new documents to its school admissions code
- DfE and Ofqual open consultation on proposed arrangements for exams
- DfE consults on approach to reforming the National Funding Formula
- DfE publishes consultation outcome on teachers’ pension scheme regulations 2021
- Government extends National School Breakfast Programme until July 2023
- Ofqual opens consultation about arrangements for assessing VTQs for 2021—2
- Ofsted publishes report examining current music curriculum
- Education (Student Finance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/813
- Technical Education Certificate (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/822
- Teachers’ Pensions (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/805
- Children's social care
- Court rejected contention that children were ‘looked after’ as a matter of fact—Salford City Council v W
- View from the President's chambers—July 2021
- Children and Families Minister discusses challenges for the future
- Wolverhampton Council intends to improve adoption recruitment process
- DfE announces £24m regional fund to tackle issues facing children
- Government publishes a review on children’s homes workforce
- DfE launches consultation on changing frequency of children’s homes inspection
- Social care
- CQC cancels registration of company unsafely transporting patients
- DWP extends fast-tracked access to benefits for those with terminal illness
- Health and Social Care Committee calls for action on treatment of autistic people and people with learning disabilities
- Time taken to register LPAs increases to 20 weeks
- Highways
- Challenging traffic regulation orders (experimental low traffic neighbourhood orders)—R (oao Sheakh) v LB Lambeth)
- Healthcare
- Department of Health and Social Care announce its draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector
- Health & Care Professions Council publishes article on changes in industry
- Cross-government unit to be established to combat drug misuse
- DHSC opens consultation on raising age for free prescriptions to 66
- Social housing
- Housing Ombudsman publishes best practice guidance for landlords
- MHCLG guides local authorities on using RTB receipts for replacement housing
- NRLA publishes report on legislation affecting private landlords
- Mayor of London announces Right to Buy-back fund to increase council home supply
- Rail Minister announces new forum on rough sleeping in rail stations
- RSH seeks views on updates to Accounting Direction for social housing providers
- Planning
- Consideration of serious risk in planning applications (Valero Logistic UK Ltd v Plymouth City Council)
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2021, SI 2021/814
- Environmental law and climate change
- DfT announces plan to decarbonise the transport sector by 2050
- BEIS Committee publishes report concerning net zero transition
- EA and Defra award nature projects funding to increase private investment
- Green Finance Institute launches campaign to help issue Local Climate Bonds
- Licensing
- Licensing Act 2003 (2020 UEFA European Championship Licensing Hours) Order 2021, SI 2021/821
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the latest government plans for the final step of the roadmap in England. In non COVID-19 related developments, it contains analysis of UK public procurement post-Brexit, the new UK subsidy control regime, lessons on effective service of proceedings from Good Law Project v DSHC, analysis of the UK Subsidy Control Bill and DHSC’s draft strategy on data usage in the health and social sector toghether with case analysis of R (oao Sheakh) v LB Lambeth on experimental low traffic neighbourhood orders and R (Reprieve) v Prime Minister on who can bring a Human Rights Act challenge. It also includes the latest public procurement, governance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, environment and licensing updates.
