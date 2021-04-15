Local Government weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of what we can expect from judicial review reform and case analysis of W and Re Z (EU Settled Status for Looked After Children) on the powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for looked after children settled status in the absence of parental co-operation and Newman v Southampton City Council in which the Court of Appeal denies a journalist's request for extensive access to court papers. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, judicial review, education, children's social care, social care, healthcare and social housing updates.