- Local Government weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Think Tank publishes analysis by EPRS on data flows following Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Home Office launches service to support quarantine compliance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cabinet Office updates guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes guidance on self-isolation checks
- GTT sets out recommendations for international travel during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates funeral guidance
More...
- Welsh Government brings forward restriction relaxations amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government releases statement on Senedd election
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government amends Health Protection Regulation 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Local Authority Enforcement Powers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/455
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Information for Passengers) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/452
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/454
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/457
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- JCVI advises on phase 2 as coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination target is reached
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AZ vaccine advice updated in relation to blood clotting
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces surge testing in South London
- DHSC launches consultation on private coronavirus (COVID-19) testing validation
- Visas extended for frontline health and care workers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance regarding travel to test sites
- Welsh government to vaccinate close contacts of immunosuppressed amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales to roll-out self-test kits from 16 April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE announces university students to return by 17 May 2021 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on returning to higher education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—Welsh Government publishes summer 2021 school guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Childcare services guidance updated to reflect lockdown easing amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT invests £18m in cycling training for children amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC announces consultation on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in care homes
- Government welcomes report on disabled peoples’ experiences during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Guidance published on new Housing Possession Mediation Service
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—commercial property code of practice amended
- Governance
- FCDO halts funding to Oxfam following allegations of sexual misconduct
- MHCLG announces support package for Hong Kong arrivals
- MoJ extends deadline for responses to consultation on civil legal aid bills
- Health and safety prosecutions round-up—14 April 2021
- Judicial review
- What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?
- Bindmans LLP urges MoJ to extend judicial review consultation deadline
- Education
- Third phase of FE Capital Transformation Fund to support college projects
- Children and young people with SEND to benefit from £280m government investment
- OfS urges universities to provide better support for students who have been in care
- OfS issues new condition for HE providers to protect students from closure
- Children's social care
- Powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation (W and Re Z (EU Settled Status for Looked After Children))
- Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
- NFJO publishes report on supervision orders in care proceedings
- Social care
- Carer receives suspended sentence for ill-treatment of resident at care home
- DWP announces new support for disabled jobseekers
- Healthcare
- GMC publishes guide for patient safety when receiving treatment online
- NDG publishes findings on health and care data public dialogue
- NMC opens consultation on proposals to modernise nursing standards
- Social housing
- Homes England launches bid for strategic partners through Affordable Homes Programme
- MHCLG publishes local authority housing statistics upload guidance
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of what we can expect from judicial review reform and case analysis of W and Re Z (EU Settled Status for Looked After Children) on the powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for looked after children settled status in the absence of parental co-operation and Newman v Southampton City Council in which the Court of Appeal denies a journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare and social housing updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.