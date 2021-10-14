- Local Government weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes Lord Frost’s speech on post-Brexit Britain
- Public procurement
- Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- TCC allowed company appeal concerning provision of pathology transport and logistics services to group of NHS Trusts—CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust
- Governance
- Supreme Court finds bills to be outside Scottish legislative competence (Attorney General and the Advocate General for Scotland—United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill)
- Judge’s decision to admit hearsay evidence did not fall into error to justify court interfering with ruling—Salem v Camden LBC
- Court grants local authority a final anti–harassment injunction against large scale residential landlord—Ashford BC v Wilson
- Croydon residents vote to change to a directly elected mayor model
- LGA announces funding for pothole repairs lost from council budgets
- LGSCO investigation finds backlog of 200 noise complaints at Calderdale Council
- Welsh Parliament publishes Y Cyfarfod Llawn Plenary
- Local Government (Assistants for Political Groups) (Remuneration) (England) Order 2021, SI 2021/1122
- Civil Enforcement of Parking Contraventions Designation Order 2021, SI 2021/1125
- Local government finance
- LGA urges Chancellor to extend council tax support grant to help most vulnerable
- Welsh Government publishes consultation on updating earnings thresholds
- Education
- Father and daughter sentenced after Ofsted found them running an illegal school
- DfE announces £300m fund to attract and develop teachers and leaders
- DfE announces more technical skills courses for adults
- DfE publishes guidance on national professional qualifications frameworks
- OfS publishes assessment practices in English higher education providers review
- Non-Maintained Special Schools (England) and Independent School Standards (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1124
- Education Tribunal for Wales (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1121
- Children's social care
- Appeal dismissed against decision to make care orders to remove three children into foster care—Re H-W (children) (care orders: proportionality)
- Social care
- CPS announces conviction of care home-owner for corporate manslaughter
- LGA responds to Skills for Care report on adult social care value
- Welsh Government announces ‘Age Friendly Wales: Our Strategy for an Ageing Society’
- Social housing
- HOS finds severe maladministration after Inquilab investigation reveals damp
- LGSCO investigation highlights housing delays in Birmingham
- DHSC announces £16m fund to help end homelessness and hospital readmission cycle
- LGA calls for powers and funding for councils to build 100,000 social homes
- BPF calls on government to make Renters' Reform Bill work for residents and investors
- BEIS publishes social housing decarbonisation study from social housing providers
- DLUHC updates guidance on electrical safety standards in the private rented sector
- Healthcare
- HCPC calls for views on Corporate Strategy and commitments
- Welsh Government publishes statement on critical illness care
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1123
- Environmental law and climate change
- Consultation launched on delivering heat network zoning in England
- Future Mobility—MLex Special Report
- Licensing
- First phase of Sandbox Report on Single Customer View published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MPs publish report on lessons learned
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT announces UK red list travel update
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICL publishes rule of law analysis on contact tracing
- Welsh Government publishes statement on international travel changes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government introduces COVID Pass for events and nightclubs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 October 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1130
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1119
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1126
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 18) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1131
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes vaccination strategy for autumn and winter 2021
- Local Authority Insight Series—Effectively tackling ASB
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of R(Good Law Project Ltd) v SSHSC on disclosure and expert evidence in public procurement judicial review plus enhanced news on Attorney General and the Advocate General for Scotland United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill and the recent Supreme Court case finding bills to be outside Scottish legislative competence; case reports on CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust, Salem v Camden LBC, Ashford BC v Wilson and Re H-W (children) (care orders: proportionality). It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, local government finance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, environment and licensing updates.
