LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes Lord Frost’s speech on post-Brexit Britain
  • Public procurement
  • Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • TCC allowed company appeal concerning provision of pathology transport and logistics services to group of NHS Trusts—CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust
  • Governance
  • Supreme Court finds bills to be outside Scottish legislative competence (Attorney General and the Advocate General for Scotland—United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill)
  • Judge’s decision to admit hearsay evidence did not fall into error to justify court interfering with ruling—Salem v Camden LBC
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of R(Good Law Project Ltd) v SSHSC on disclosure and expert evidence in public procurement judicial review plus enhanced news on Attorney General and the Advocate General for Scotland United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill and the recent Supreme Court case finding bills to be outside Scottish legislative competence; case reports on CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust, Salem v Camden LBC, Ashford BC v Wilson and Re H-W (children) (care orders: proportionality). It also includes the latest COVID-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, local government finance, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, environment and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More