Local Government weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including analyses on the implications of Brexit on public procurement and a ‘guide for the perplexed’ on the relevant relationship agreement and retained EU law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on the public procurement case Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust, Taylor v Slough BC, Ceredigion CC v Robinson, R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County BC, Wray v General Osteopathic Council and Surrey CC v NHS Lincolnshire CCG; case reports on Norfolk County Council v Durrant, A London NHS Trust v KB (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor), Z v An NHS Trust, Glatter v NHS Herts Valley CCG, Kansal v Lambeth LBC and Swale BC v SSHCLG. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.