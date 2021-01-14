Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
  • Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
  • Relevant relationship agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
  • Public procure​​ment—Brexit transition guidance reissued by Cabinet Office post-IP completion day
  • Brexit-the end of public procurement rules or business as usual?
  • Healthcare—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
  • Family disputes—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including analyses on the implications of Brexit on public procurement and a ‘guide for the perplexed’ on the relevant relationship agreement and retained EU law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on the public procurement case Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust, Taylor v Slough BC, Ceredigion CC v Robinson, R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County BC, Wray v General Osteopathic Council and Surrey CC v NHS Lincolnshire CCG; case reports on Norfolk County Council v Durrant, A London NHS Trust v KB (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor), Z v An NHS Trust, Glatter v NHS Herts Valley CCG, Kansal v Lambeth LBC and Swale BC v SSHCLG. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

