- Local Government weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant relationship agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- Public procurement—Brexit transition guidance reissued by Cabinet Office post-IP completion day
- Brexit-the end of public procurement rules or business as usual?
- Healthcare—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Family disputes—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
More...
- Brexit amendments made to FPR 2010 Practice Directions
- National Insurance and social security—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Defra updates food labelling requirements for goods sold in GB and NI
- Brexit Bulletin—traders urged to prepare as border traffic rises
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine delivery plan
- All international arrivals to have coronavirus (COVID-19) test pre-entry
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—SLSC has raised concerns over self-isolation rules for travellers
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gives oral statement on response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Chancellor provides economic update amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Science and Technology Committee publishes analysis of evidence amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government updates guidance on working safely amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government invests £4.9m into public services in Wales amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government announces £180m fund for numerous sectors amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/18
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/25
- Community Infrastructure Levy (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/781
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Functions of Local Authorities etc) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1100
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/24
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Access Consortium commit to collaboration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new life-saving treatment for NHS patients
- Minister shares thoughts on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine deployment
- Welsh Government sets out coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Strategy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor of London declares ‘major incident’
- Local authorities to begin wider asymptomatic testing amid coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh First Minister has emphasised the importance of staying at home
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance on shielding
- Welsh Government publishes Technical Advisory Group report amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Moderna vaccine coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approved by MHRA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—regulators issue statement to health and care professionals
- Moderna vaccine coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approved by MHRA
- National Health Service (Performers Lists, Coronavirus) (England) Amendment Regulations 2021, SI 2021/30
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—‘further clarity’ on school attendance needed, says LGA
- Social Mobility Commission raises concerns over loss of learning for pupils
- Government extends disapplication of non-attendance offences amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further 300,000 laptops provided for vulnerable children amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted announces remote inspections until half term
- Ofqual to consult on summer 2021 exam arrangements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on technical and vocational exams amid coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Ofsted issues guidance on provision of remote education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE publishes reviewing remote education provision guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance for education and childcare settings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—department issues lockdown guidance for further education providers
- Coronavirus (Covid 19)—new government advice issued for universities
- DfE actions for schools during coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic
- DfE publishes guidance for children during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on schools further to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/14
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Minor update to expired PPN on supplier relief due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- LGA announces children stuck in temporary accommodation amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cafcass updates guidance on working with children though coronavirus (COVID–19)
- President of the Family Division issues further Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Letter published on government response to domestic violence amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- JRF examines initial impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on poverty
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance on visiting care homes in England updated
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—process maps guidance for care home testing in Wales
- CQC updates data on designated settings for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—possession action process guidance updated due to lockdown
- Communities Secretary announces further coronavirus (COVID-19) protections
- Welsh Government announces extension of measures to protect renters amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/15
- Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1490
- Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/12
- Public procurement
- Procurement—time limits where there are multiple breaches (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust)
- Bird & Bird Procurement Green Paper Briefings—eProcurement proposals
- EFRA announces date for final evidence on public sector procurement of food
- Governance
- Curing a breach of the public sector equality duty (Taylor v Slough Borough Council)
- Drafting an information for breach of an enforcement notice (Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others)
- Wales—bilingual statutory interpretation (R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council)
- 2020 copyright and trade mark law review
- Boris Johnson addresses One Planet Summit and commits £3bn to protect nature
- Work and Pensions Committee unimpressed with government response to UC report
- Mayor limits council tax despite pressure from government
- CSPL reports on local authorities’ progress on ethical recommendations
- Clean Air White Paper published by Welsh Government
- IPA announces a new mandate outlining its role and responsibilities
- New inquiry launched to assess the Government Equalities Office
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review publishes a call for evidence
- More than 8,000 businesses launched between 2011 and 2020, says Welsh Government
- Council Tax Reduction Schemes (Prescribed Requirements) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/29
- Non-Domestic Rating (Rates Retention, Levy and Safety Net and Levy Account: Basis of Distribution) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1357
- Whole of Government Accounts (Designation of Bodies) Order 2021, SI 2021/16
- Non-Domestic Rating (Multiplier) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/16
- Community Infrastructure Levy (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Education
- LA found not liable in negligence for personal injuries the respondent suffered as a teaching assistant at the LA’s school—Norfolk County Council v Durrant
- Education and Skills Funding Agency publishes T Level action plan for 2020
- Department for Education releases guidance on use of university in business names
- Wales announced changes to student finance eligibility from 2021–2022 academic year
- Additional Learning Needs Co-ordinator (Wales) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1351
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Ordinary Residence) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/9
- Education and Inspections Act 2006 (Prescribed Education and Training etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/11
- Children's social care
- Department for Education reports on social care cost pressures for children
- Social care
- Private law claim by council for historic care costs (Surrey County Council v NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group)
- COP found the NHS Trust’s plans for the childbirth, DoL and use of restraint to be necessary, proportionate and in KB’s best interests—A London NHS Trust v KB (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) and another
- CoP held there was no basis to change its earlier decision that it was not in RS’s best interests to receive life sustaining treatment due to lack of improvement in his condiiton—Z v An NHS Trust and others
- DHSC announces landmark reform of mental health laws
- Woman ordered to pay over £12,000 for providing personal care illegally in West Yorkshire
- Social Security (Personal Independence Payment) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1235
- Universal Credit (Transitional Provisions) (Claimants previously entitled to a severe disability premium) Amendment Regulations 2021, SI 2021/4
- Healthcare
- Unacceptable professional conduct or conviction impairment? Professional discipline tribunals must pin their colours to their mast (Wray v General Osteopathic Council)
- CCG decisions were not unlawful because the CCG and Trust do not have a duty to consult publicly but to ensure public involvement—Glatter v NHS Herts Valley Clinical Commissioning Group
- CQC calls for feedback on its draft health and social care strategy
- DHSC releases new framework to expedite diagnosis and enhance treatment of rare diseases
- New maternity leadership programme to 'facilitate greater collaborative working'
- Social housing
- Notice received from LA varying HMO licence was valid on basis that FTT had done exactly as required—Kansal v Lambeth London Borough Council
- Major enfranchisement reforms
- Mayor activates SWEP for rough sleepers
- UKGBC updates its resources on building zero carbon houses
- Welsh Government announces new building safety plans in Wales
- Planning
- Court held planning inspector’s findings in making a costs order had not been flawed and the LA had not surmounted the high bar for review of the inspector’s decision—Swale Borough Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and another
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
- Contact Us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit related updates including analyses on the implications of Brexit on public procurement and a ‘guide for the perplexed’ on the relevant relationship agreement and retained EU law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on the public procurement case Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust, Taylor v Slough BC, Ceredigion CC v Robinson, R (Driver) v Rhondda Cynon Taff County BC, Wray v General Osteopathic Council and Surrey CC v NHS Lincolnshire CCG; case reports on Norfolk County Council v Durrant, A London NHS Trust v KB (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor), Z v An NHS Trust, Glatter v NHS Herts Valley CCG, Kansal v Lambeth LBC and Swale BC v SSHCLG. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.