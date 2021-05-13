- Local Government weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Queen's Speech
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key themes and proposals
- Queen's Speech 2021—procurement and subsidy control reform
- Queen’s Speech 2021—housing, communities and local government
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key education announcements
- Queen's Speech 2021—health and social care
- Queen's Speech 2021—environment, climate change and energy
- Queen's Speech 2021–the employment law impact
- Queen's Speech 2021—transport
- London Councils expresses dismay over planning reforms included in Queen’s speech
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Public interest justifies cost-capping in a procurement case (Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Hanbury Strategy & Communications Ltd as interested party))
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—step 3 of the roadmap to commence from 17 May 2021
- International travel to resume as coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor of London announces plan to help London recover
- UK's four Bars publish joint statement on the justice system post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society encourages views on remote hearings
- Government publishes one-year report on extant Coronavirus Act 2020 powers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on meeting Friends and family amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government outlines traveling requirements
- Welsh guidance on business closures at alert level two due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government plans pilot test events
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government offers extra funding to businesses
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/555
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/571
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/568
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK CMOs recommend lowering alert level from four to three
- Alternative vaccines for adults aged 30 and 30 to 39 for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces surge testing in additional areas amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE announces £17m to support mental health
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates eight sets of guidance to reflect step 3
- Ofqual publishes guidance on how qualifications will be graded in summer 2021
- DfE publishes update on supporting exams to reflect roadmap out of lockdown
- Ofsted publishes updated guidance on area SEND inspections amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OfS publishes guide to help students and graduates
- Department for Education publishes updated guidance on ITT
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Age UK notes growing need for social care among elderly
- Welsh Government urges unpaid carers to use rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) tests
- Public procurement
- Court of Justice finds an agreement for lease did not fall within procurement rules
- Governance
- Whatever happened to state aid? The UK government’s plans for regulating subsidies to business
- Court held LA acted unlawfully in refusing claimant’s request to access documents relating to the LA housing stock on grounds of time—Moss v Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames
- Sheffield opts for the city’s council to run on a committee system from 2022
- Government publishes new business rates relief information letter
- Insolvency Service announces new measures to extend DROs following consultation
- MHCLG to discuss future of Grenfell Tower with residents
- Judicial review
- CPR changes and 130th and 131st practice direction updates—online civil claims, judicial review and whiplash reforms
- Civil Procedure (Amendment No 3) Rules 2021, SI 2021/553
- Judicial review challenge against decision granting licence to construct a railway through a wood containing protected bat species was inarguable but court discharged an injunction—R (on the application of Keir) v Natural England
- Bar Council criticises judicial reform proposals
- Education
- Upper Tribunal orders LA to pay £22k in costs following EHC plan dispute—JW v Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
- DfE hopes Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill will improve democracy
- DfE explains importance of education staff wellbeing charter
- Ofsted publishes review into RE teaching in schools
- OfS clarifies stance on funding for arts subjects in higher education
- European Union (European Schools) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/560
- Children's social care
- Can care orders and special guardianship orders coexist? (Re F)
- FJC reflects on event about role of expert witness
- Rehearing following refusal to discharge special guardianship order—Re F (children) (discharge of special guardianship order)
- Government finds no need to reform mixed SCHs amid sexual abuse report
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions 30A, 36U and 41B
- Social care
- Court of Protection declares P has capacity to engage in sexual relations in the context of an appropriate package of care and contact arrangements—A local authority v A mother
- Court of Protection finds elderly gentleman, who is resistant to leaving hospital, to lack capacity to make decisions regarding his residence and care—KG (Capacity)
- DWP publishes guidance on ‘breathing spaces’ under the Debt Respite Scheme
- Committee launches inquiry into dementia and social care system support
- Healthcare
- Court of Appeal provides guidance on approach for appeals under s 40 of the Medical Act 1983—Sastry v General Medical Council
- Procedurally unfair for registrant to face risk of enhanced sanctions for robustly defending allegations—Towuaghantse v General Medical Council
- Healthcare company fined for withholding treatment failures from patients
- PSA report on regulation of occupations for Health and Social Care in the UK
- PSA issues report on consistency between regulators
- GMC CEO welcomes proposed reforms to healthcare professional regulation
- Social housing
- Court of Appeal guidance on service charge consultation dispensation (Aster Communities v Chapman)
- Court held failure to secure suitable homelessness accommodation by an LA would be in breach of its duty under Part VII of the Housing Act 1996—R (on the application of Elkundi) v Birmingham City Council and other cases
- HMLR announces funding to facilitate switch to Local Land Charges Register
- Housing Benefit and Universal Credit (Care Leavers and Homeless) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/546
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes details of the bills set out in the Queen’s Speech that will impact the local government sector and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of the cost capping decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the application of EU public procurement to commercial leases in Commission v Austria, Re F and Aster Communities v Chapman plus analysis of the various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) and 130th and 131st practice direction updates. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare and social housing.
