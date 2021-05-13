menu-search
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes details of the bills set out in the Queen’s Speech that will impact the local government sector and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including case analysis of the cost capping decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office. Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the application of EU public procurement to commercial leases in Commission v Austria, Re F and Aster Communities v Chapman plus analysis of the various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) and 130th and 131st practice direction updates. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare and social housing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

