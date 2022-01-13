- Local Government weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Dismissal of application to resile from a pre-action admission leads to judgment (Shah v LB Barnet)
- Court of Appeal finds Environmental Assessment regulations were not in breach of SEA Directive—Rights: Community: Action v SSHCLG
- DfT extends Transport for London funding settlement
- Home Office concludes consultation on Protect Duty
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on Human Rights Act 1998 reform
- Mayor of London adds support for Hillsborough Law
- Public procurement
More...
- Public Procurement—principles governing extensions of the limitation period—Access for Living v LB Lewisham
- High priority lane unlawful due to breach of obligation for equal treatment but outcome unlikely to be substantially different—Good law project v SOSHSC
- Brexit
- Commission seeks views on agriculture and fisheries State aid revision
- European Qualifications (Health and Social Care Professions) (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Education
- Court of Appeal quashes student loan decision on basis of unlawful discrimination—Naeem v SSE
- DfE opens consultation on changes to guidance on keeping children safe in education
- DfE publishes outcome of local authority school improvement functions funding consultation
- DfE records over 300,000 tutoring courses in first term
- Ofsted reports successful prosecutions for running illegal school
- Welsh Government announces £18m funding to support Additional Learning Needs
- Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Order 2022, SI 2022/12
- Children's social care
- Home Office to establish scientific age assessment methods for asylum seekers
- Ofsted publishes guidance on reporting significant events or changes to health
- Social care
- LUHC to question LGSCO on complaints process
- Healthcare
- Walking a narrow path—how regulators should approach matters where a criminal prosecution results in a conditional discharge—Wray v General Osteopathic Council
- DHSC launches New Better Health campaign
- DHSC launches consultation on the statutory regulation of healthcare professions
- DHSC sets out working agreement with Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority
- MAC publishes letter about care workers and home carers
- Welsh Government publish statement on Citizen Voice Body for Health and Social Care
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/19
- Social housing
- DLUHC sets out new plan for building safety and protecting leaseholders
- DLUHC warns developers they must pay to fix cladding crisis
- HOS announces maladministration found for LB Ealing’s complaint handling failure
- Lords Built Environment Committee publishes report on meeting housing demand
- DLUHC consults on reforms to English and Welsh leasehold and commonhold systems
- Lords Built Environment Committee publishes report on meeting housing demand
- Welsh Government announces intention to implement landlord and tenant reform
- Planning
- Plan making—Sav Developments Ltd v LB Tower Hamlets
- DfT publishes guidance on making transport accessible and inclusive
- Highways
- Parliament publishes draft revision of the Highway Code
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—mandatory vaccination regulations in health and care sector now enacted
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
- UKHSA announces changes to confirmatory PCR tests
- DHSC announces removal of pre-departure testing for vaccinated travellers
- PM updates public on government's actions to tackle Omicron variant
- Welsh Government announces additional support for cultural sector
- UKHSA announces additional exceptions to new rules on confirmatory PCR tests
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/11
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/16
- Representation of the People (Proxy Vote Applications) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/5
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Local Government Finance
- IFS reports councils' finances performed better than expected during pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/15
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Welsh Government publishes statement on return to schools and colleges
- Coronavirus(COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Prison and Young Offender Institution (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC publishes guidance on Adult Social Care Omicron Support Fund
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- DLUHC announces new funding for homelessness prevention and vaccination uptake
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedent
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in Shah v LB Barnet regarding the refusal to grant permission to resile from a pre-action admission of liability in a highways related personal injury case; the public procurement decision in Access for Living v LB Lewisham striking out a claim issued outside the limitation period; and the decision in Wray v General Osteopathic Council regarding the admissibility of a guilty plea in the criminal courts before a professional tribunal. Also included are further updates on Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s Social care, Social care, Healthcare, Planning and Highways together with the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.