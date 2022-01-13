LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Dismissal of application to resile from a pre-action admission leads to judgment (Shah v LB Barnet)
  • Court of Appeal finds Environmental Assessment regulations were not in breach of SEA Directive—Rights: Community: Action v SSHCLG
  • DfT extends Transport for London funding settlement
  • Home Office concludes consultation on Protect Duty
  • Welsh Government publishes written statement on Human Rights Act 1998 reform
  • Mayor of London adds support for Hillsborough Law
  • Public procurement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in Shah v LB Barnet regarding the refusal to grant permission to resile from a pre-action admission of liability in a highways related personal injury case; the public procurement decision in Access for Living v LB Lewisham striking out a claim issued outside the limitation period; and the decision in Wray v General Osteopathic Council regarding the admissibility of a guilty plea in the criminal courts before a professional tribunal. Also included are further updates on Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s Social care, Social care, Healthcare, Planning and Highways together with the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

