Local Government weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analysis of the decision in Shah v LB Barnet regarding the refusal to grant permission to resile from a pre-action admission of liability in a highways related personal injury case; the public procurement decision in Access for Living v LB Lewisham striking out a claim issued outside the limitation period; and the decision in Wray v General Osteopathic Council regarding the admissibility of a guilty plea in the criminal courts before a professional tribunal. Also included are further updates on Governance, Public procurement, Education, Children’s Social care, Social care, Healthcare, Planning and Highways together with the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or to read the full analysis.