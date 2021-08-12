- Local Government weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- DfT responds to consultation on Operation Brock legislation and sunset clauses
- Public procurement
- Successful application for permission for expert evidence for use in the procurement proceedings—Bop-Me Ltd v SSHSC
- Governance
- When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)
- Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
- Sentencing Council urged to toughen fly-tipping penalties
More...
- FSA issues amended Food Law Code, Guidance and new Competency Framework in Wales
- Welsh Government announces applications for Capital Grant Programme now open
- Judicial review
- Parish Councilor’s Article 10 rights vindicated in judicial review (R (Robinson) and Buckinghamshire Council)
- Constitutional Unsettlement? High Court rules Northern Ireland Protocol lawful (Re Allister application for Judicial Review (EU Exit))
- Judicial review of policies—clarification or judicial retreat?
- Education
- Revocation of Academy Order (Yew Tree Primary School v SSE)
- DFE announces medicine and dentistry 2021 intake increase
- DfE publishes consultation outcome on assessments for VTQs in 2021–22
- DfE announces record number of university places filled
- DfE publishes consultation outcome on music education and national plan
- Ofqual announces 2021–022 VTQ to be exam based
- Education (National Curriculum) (Key Stage 1 Assessment Arrangements) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/931
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/933
- Healthcare
- What does the Health and Care Bill mean for place governance?
- NICE and AHSN announce two-year agreement to aid evidence-based healthcare in NHS
- NICE pilots fast-track cost comparison treatment appraisal process
- Records Management Code of Practice 2021 published by DHSC
- Social care
- Ombudsman criticises nursing home and council for wrongly evicting elderly woman
- Home Office extends protection to late applicants of EUSS
- DfT publishes recommendations for Blue Badge scheme eligibility criteria
- Social housing
- Landlord successful in appeal against tribunal for letting flat without a licence—Ekweozoh v Redbridge LBC
- MHCLG forms new expert group to advise on delivering social housing white paper
- Welsh Government announces doubling of spending on social housing for rent
- Licensing
- ASA and CAP publish interim statement on gambling consultation
- LGA calls for additional public health licensing powers
- Planning
- Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
- Defra seeks views on Local Nature Recovery Strategies in England
- MHCLG publishes letter on NPPF paragraph 22 changes
- MHCLG updates parts one and two of National Model Design Code
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Changes to green/amber/red travel lists were lawful (R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport)
- Using the NHS COVID Pass for staff
- Government backed insurance scheme announced for live events
- MHCLG issues guidance on use of Welcome Back Fund to local authorities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government enhances self-isolation support
- Welsh Government publishes report on pilot events—Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/923
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/925
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/926
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces three quarters of UK adults double–jabbed
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations offered to 16–17-year olds
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—REACT-1 report shows advantages of being fully vaccinated
- NICE to use fast track appraisal process to address impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance published on required vaccination of care homes workers
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®PSL community
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth, R (Robinson) and Buckinghamshire Council, Yew Tree Primary School v SSE, R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v SST plus analyses on judicial review of policies, the Health and Care Bill and the five potential models for place-based governance, changes to the CrimPR and on the Revised National Planning Policy Framework’s implications for climate change and sustainable transport. It also includes the latest Covid-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, social housing, licensing and planning.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.