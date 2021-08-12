menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit
  • DfT responds to consultation on Operation Brock legislation and sunset clauses
  • Public procurement
  • Successful application for permission for expert evidence for use in the procurement proceedings—Bop-Me Ltd v SSHSC
  • Governance
  • When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)
  • Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021
  • Sentencing Council urged to toughen fly-tipping penalties
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth, R (Robinson) and Buckinghamshire Council, Yew Tree Primary School v SSE, R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v SST plus analyses on judicial review of policies, the Health and Care Bill and the five potential models for place-based governance, changes to the CrimPR and on the Revised National Planning Policy Framework’s implications for climate change and sustainable transport. It also includes the latest Covid-19, Brexit, public procurement, governance, judicial review, education, healthcare, social care, social housing, licensing and planning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

