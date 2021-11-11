LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • The Subsidy Control Bill—Part I—A new public law regime
  • The Subsidy Control Bill—Part II—Application to legislation, questions & concerns
  • Income-sharing provisions in PFI contract include income generated by affiliate companies (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd)
  • The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
  • Government announces it will review the HGV driver training and compliance
  • Building Back Britain Commission publishes first report
  • Welsh Government announces electoral pilot schemes to increase turnout
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes coverage of COP26, analyses of the Subsidy Control Bill’s basic framework and practical applications, a commencement update on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, case analysis of Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd, Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Andrew Ricketts (VOA) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd and A local authority v Mother. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More