- Local Government weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Governance
- The Subsidy Control Bill—Part I—A new public law regime
- The Subsidy Control Bill—Part II—Application to legislation, questions & concerns
- Income-sharing provisions in PFI contract include income generated by affiliate companies (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd)
- The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Government announces it will review the HGV driver training and compliance
- Building Back Britain Commission publishes first report
- Welsh Government announces electoral pilot schemes to increase turnout
- Local government finance
- Empty white space in a data hall operated by an IT company forms part of a rateable hereditament (Andrew Ricketts (Valuation Office Agency) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd)
- Creditor application to revoke approval of voluntary arrangement for valuation dismissed—Re Dealmaster Ltd
- NAO publishes overview report of local government finance system
- DLUHC announces £5m pilot into innovative ways of working
- DLUHC funds 477 locally-led projects as part of its Levelling Up plan
- New £46m fund to support skills and businesses in Wales
- Welsh Government launch £1m fund to back local businesses
- Education
- DfE announces £83m to extend schools for 16–19-year-olds
- DfE publishes national professional qualifications framework
- DfE publishes guidance for applications to teaching internship programme
- ESFA publishes guidance on temporary flexibilities for T level students in 2020–2021
- Education Committee publishes government’s elective home education response
- DfE reviews time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings
- OfS publishes Insight brief on areas missing out on university access and jobs
- Committee opens applications for youth engagement programme
- Children's social care
- Costs order made against an intermediary (A local authority v Mother)
- DfE publishes guidance and forms for local authorities on family hubs
- Social care
- WEC launches inquiry into preventing violence against women and girls
- Universal Credit (Exceptions to the Requirement not to be receiving Education) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1224
- Social housing
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021—commencement update
- DLUHC announce £624m of loan funding pledged for new homes and infrastructure
- Housing Ombudsman issues 29 complaint handling failure orders
- PHSO finds Legal Aid Agency guilty of unfairness and unreasonable delay
- Crisis advocacy group warns that EU citizens more likely to become homeless
- DLUHC and Homes England extend availability of Home Building Fund
- Mayor of London delivers low-cost homes increase
- Welsh Government publishes RetroFit programme guidance for social landlords
- Welsh guidance published on submitting a bid for RetroFit Programme funding
- Healthcare
- Appeal allowed against decision of FTPC of the GOP to suspend optometrist from practice for nine months—Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care v General Optical Council
- DHSC announces £248m in funding for NHS technology to modernise diagnostics
- DHSC announces further £3m to reduce brain injuries at birth
- DHSC extends Heath and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014
- Welsh Government opens consultation on tobacco control strategy
- General Optical Council (Continuing Professional Development) Rules Order of Council 2021, SI 2021/1234
- Environmental law and climate change
- COP26 round-up—10 November 2021 (Transport Day)
- COP26 agenda—10 November 2021
- COP26 round-up—9 November 2021 (Gender and Science & Innovation Day)
- COP26 round-up—5 November 2021 (Youth and Public Empowerment Day)
- Environment Agency to test flood defences in Northwich
- Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1242
- Licensing
- GMCA announces new safety standards for Greater Manchester taxis
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DWP publishes consultation response to make vaccination a condition in healthcare
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Representation of the People (Amendment) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1247
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- New Bill and Code announced to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes coverage of COP26, analyses of the Subsidy Control Bill’s basic framework and practical applications, a commencement update on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, case analysis of Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd, Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Andrew Ricketts (VOA) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd and A local authority v Mother. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, education, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates.
