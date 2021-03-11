- Local Government weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHCLG
- UK healthcare for EU visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/221
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—closing businesses for lockdown breaches
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—passengers travelling abroad must carry new form
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales extends business rates holiday for 12 months
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
- DHSC announces free tests for all businesses in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government response to BAME Coronavirus impact report published
- Hybrid debates extended to Westminster Hall during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Jenrick publishes letter on reopening outdoor hospitality during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Joint statement from UK, Scotland and Wales Governments on election safety
- Welsh Government extends business eviction protection
- Welsh Government sets out criteria for election postponement amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Wearing of Face Coverings in a Relevant Place and Restrictions: All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/247
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Information for Passengers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/252
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/253
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS pilots home testing among court users
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA announces vaccines for variants to be fast-tracked
- Lateral flow tests at least 99.9% accurate
- Surge testing in new targeted areas to suppress coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- Welsh Government extends coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing
- Welsh Government publishes framework for coronavirus (COVID–19) test for hospital patients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- ‘Please OIA, may I have some compensation…?’—Review of complaints received by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) by students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofsted progress monitoring visits to be discontinued
- Pupils return to school as roadmap out of coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown begins
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HE providers to make reasonable adjustments for face covering use
- Operational guidance for schools reopening updated amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on Spring term re-opening of schools
- DfE publishes guidance on local restrictions in education during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- DfE publishes guidance on foreign boarding school students amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on remote education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government guidance on laptop provision for remote learning
- Government updates school meal guidance as pupils return amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on face coverings in education amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government updates guidance for students returning home for Easter
- Welsh Government pledges extra funding to support pupils amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Early Years Foundation Stage (Learning and Development Requirements) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/234
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes changes to adoption regulations
- Government commits £79m to mental health support for children
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance for children’s social care services updated
- Adoption and Fostering (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/251
- Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/261
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Unpaid carers in Wales now eligible for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Welsh Government invites unpaid carers to fill online form amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC published guidance for care home visiting reopening amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC updates guidance on care home patients receiving visitors amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC updates guidance on unpaid care to include young carers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New inquiry launched on long term funding of adult social care amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- MHCLG extends ban on commercial and bailiff-enforced evictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHCLG publishes guide on reducing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) at home
- Welsh Government outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations criteria for homeless
- Public procurement
- Challenge to £1 bn HS2 procurement defeated in its entirety (Bechtel v HS2)
- Welsh Government publishes new Wales Procurement Policy Statement
- Welsh Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities sourcing steel
- Governance
- Agreements to produce podcasts—what is there to consider?
- Government to press ahead with new rules to remove unauthorised encampments
- Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
- First UK national action plan to protect journalists from abuse published
- London Mayor urges PM to provide information on levelling up fund allocation
- Guidance on business rates Nursery Discount for 2021–22
- MHCLG publishes second business rates letter for 2021
- Welsh Government announces Wales to benefit from £15.2m placemaking fund
- Welsh Deputy Minister welcomes passing of socio-economic duty regulations
- Public Service (Civil Servants and Others) Pensions (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/240
- Family Absence for Members of Local Authorities (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/243
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Saving Provision) Order 2021, SI 2021/231
- Education
- New Action Group launched to 'boost' mental health education
- Further guidance on reforms to subcontracting education for learners over 16
- Ofqual opens consultation on changes to the assessment arrangements for GCSE MFL
- DfE consults on the proposed changes to payment of business rates for schools
- Education (Pupil Referral Units) (Management Committees etc) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/209
- Independent Schools (Provision of Information) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/217
- Children's social care
- Errors and omissions in judgment undermined reliability of findings—Re O (a child) (judgment: adequacy of reasons)
- Ombudsman urges Redbridge council to review care provision for children with SEN
- DfE publishes results of study into experiences of the Dublin III Regulation
- Guardian’s Allowance Up-rating Regulations 2021, SI 2021/256
- Social care
- Court of Protection orders transfer of severely agoraphobic woman to hospital due to complications during home birth—East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust v GH
- Court of Protection authorises elective caesarean section against patient’s wishes—X NHS Foundation Trust & Anor v Ms A
- London-based care provider fined by CQC for contributing to death of young woman
- CQC and EHRC to work together in areas of mutual interest
- Nottingham CC human rights violation
- Government announces investment in changing place toilet facilities
- Disability employment gap inquiry: Work and Pensions Committee session on mental health and learning disabilities
- Social Security (Claims and Payments, Employment and Support Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and Universal Credit) (Telephone and Video Assessment) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/230
- Universal Credit (Childcare in Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/228
- Care and Support (Charging) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/255
- Healthcare
- Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?
- Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)
- Assessing witness credibility and challenging findings of fact in MPT proceedings (Khan v GMC)
- Government provides £100m to support people maintaining a healthy weight
- DHSC launches call for views on women’s health on International Women’s Day
- Social housing
- Landlord convicted of controlling unlicensed HMO is ordered to repay universal credit received in full—Ball v Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
- Jenrick welcomes Spring Budget 2021 measures
- New campaign seeks to inform social housing residents on complaints procedure
- Housing (Shared Ownership Leases) (Exclusion from Leasehold Reform Act 1967 and Rent Act 1977) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/212
- Licensing
- Legal Update–Local Government—Cabbies Win Road Curbs Challenge
- Planning
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/254
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of recent business closures for failure to comply with lockdown regulations and analysis reviewing complaints received by the OIA from students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the proposals in the DHSC health and social care white paper and case analysis of the public procurement case Bechtel v HS2, Achina v GMC and Khan v GMC. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates.
