Local Government weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including analysis of recent business closures for failure to comply with lockdown regulations and analysis reviewing complaints received by the OIA from students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the proposals in the DHSC health and social care white paper and case analysis of the public procurement case Bechtel v HS2, Achina v GMC and Khan v GMC. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.