Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • State aid and the post-Brexit trade agreement—what’s new, what’s not, and what’s next
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—analysis shows £62.5m loss in tuition fee income from EU sources
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
  • Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on options and risks in emergency procurement
  • Cabinet Office ‘still too defensive’ over coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE procurement
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on post-Brexit UK State aid arrangements. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and licensing. There is case analyses of the decisions in Democracy Newham Ltd v LB Newham and Westminster CC v Sports and Leisure Management. In other developments we have case analyses of D and F v Persons Unknown, R (on the application of Finch) v Surrey CC, Monkhill v SSHCLG and Gladman Developments v SSHCLG; case reports on Loveridge v Mayor and Burgesses of the Islington LBC, Re JB (a child) (sexual abuse allegations), Re UR, Re TM and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates' Court. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

