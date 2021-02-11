- Local Government weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- State aid and the post-Brexit trade agreement—what’s new, what’s not, and what’s next
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—analysis shows £62.5m loss in tuition fee income from EU sources
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on options and risks in emergency procurement
- Cabinet Office ‘still too defensive’ over coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Local authority referendums and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Democracy Newham Ltd v LB Newham)
- Contractual construction in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management)
- DHSC confirms mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine from 15 February 2021
- Tougher restrictions for travellers announced amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Travellers who fail to quarantine face ‘tough’ penalties amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cabinet Office publishes May 2021 polls delivery plan
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) hotel quarantine system scrutinised by IfG
- WPC urges government to maintain £20 weekly increase in UC amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Report finds ‘innovative’ data use at local level accelerated during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Treasury announces more flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment
- UKRI funds research on coronavirus (COVID-19) and ethnic minority groups
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 February
- Welsh Government takes rail franchise into public ownership amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh businesses urged to register for coronavirus (COVID-19) support package
- Welsh Government pledges extra £8.9m to support freelancers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC releases latest statement on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC considers the current coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout
- DHSC publishes Minister's statement on the progress of the vaccine programme
- BEIS announces new partnership to respond to coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—more local authorities enrol into community testing
- NAO’s report into efficacy of the shielding programme during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Study launches in the UK into alternating coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine dose
- Welsh Government releases statement on new variants of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government urges over 70s to book coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- MOD announces deployment to Wales for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine roll-out
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Government extends disapplication notice for February 2021 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- OfS distributes hardship funding amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- DfE plans to build back up with apprenticeships
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee to look at impact of remote learning on children
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government appoints Education Recovery Commissioner
- Spring exams to go ahead if assessing professional competency amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- OfS advises on how students can report college and university concerns
- DfE updates guidance on schools amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—further updates to guidance on opening specialist schools
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance on accessing technology in lockdown
- Report shows DfE’s failures in managing food voucher scheme amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government to phase back in-person teaching amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government publishes statement on coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in education settings
- Wales issues guidance on routine testing for education staff for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Education (Coronavirus, Remote Education Information) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/122
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- DfE consults on extending coronavirus (COVID-19) provisions to September 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—LGA calls for reinstatement of Early Intervention Grant
- Update on actions for childcare providers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- DHSC announces free PPE for unpaid carers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC urges public to work in adult social care amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for Welsh care home staff
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- Lockdown-breaching restaurant has licence suspended for six weeks amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Governance
- Anonymity under the Venables jurisdiction (D and F v Persons Unknown)
- Recording remote court proceedings—follow the rules or risk contempt of court (Finch, R v Surrey County Council)
- Court held deputy master had been required to carry out an assessment of the rights of the parties—Loveridge v Mayor and Burgesses of the Islington London Borough Council
- DfT launches fifth round of First of a Kind competition
- Report finds government’s ‘vague’ flood defence objectives puts people at risk
- Wales looks to bolster resilience to climate change and flooding
- Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/117
- National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Education
- DfE launches first phase of school transformation to increase opportunities
- DfE announces measures to boost international study and global opportunities
- OfS relaunches work to address harassment in higher education
- DfE launches consultation on proposed changes to NFF
- Ofsted and DfE issue updated MoU on independent schools
- OfS wants to use education opportunities to improve local prosperity
- OfS publishes blog on postgraduate conversion courses for digital skills
- Welsh Government announces new alumni scheme
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/127
- Children's social care
- Court found that the deficiencies in the investigation of the abuse allegations had been such that no court could properly make the findings of abuse against the mother—Re JB (a child) (sexual abuse allegations)
- Children’s Commissioner calls for joined up public health response to gangs
- Children’s Commissioner reports the government’s approach to youth violence
- Ofsted updates information for parents relating to inspections
- Family Justice Council to hold seminars on adoption in 21st century
- Home Office releases toolkit on reducing SOC involvement in young people
- Social care
- Court of Protection approves plan to return incapacitated lady to her home country—Re UR
- Court held it was in best interests for TM to receive proposed treatment to avoid imminent death despite his objection and the potential difficulties he might face as a result—Re TM
- CQC announces that care home provider ordered to pay £83,644
- Care Quality Commission actions changes at care home in Lancashire
- Social housing
- MHCLG announces multi-billion pound intervention to end unsafe cladding
- Cabinet Office announces independent review of Construction Frameworks
- Government reveals details of Decent Homes Standard review
- Law Society calls on government to protect leaseholders from cladding costs
- Wales on target to build 20,000 affordable homes by end of this Senedd term
- Healthcare
- DHSC and NHS Resolution publish working relationship framework agreement
- DHSC announces review into using health data for analysis and research
- Licensing
- Casino fined £625,500 for various breaches after man dies of suicide
- Planning
- Court of Appeal clarifies how NPPF policy to protect designated areas should be applied when considering the presumption in favour of sustainable development (Monkhill v SSHCLG)
- ‘No support in statute or authority’ for limiting the decision-maker’s planning judgment (Gladman Developments v SSHCLG)
- Successful challenge against preliminary decision of Magistrate’s Court that it had jurisdiction to hear information in respect of alleged offences under Town and Country Planning Act, s 171D(5)—Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates' Court
- Planning newsletter sets out revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on post-Brexit UK State aid arrangements. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and licensing. There is case analyses of the decisions in Democracy Newham Ltd v LB Newham and Westminster CC v Sports and Leisure Management. In other developments we have case analyses of D and F v Persons Unknown, R (on the application of Finch) v Surrey CC, Monkhill v SSHCLG and Gladman Developments v SSHCLG; case reports on Loveridge v Mayor and Burgesses of the Islington LBC, Re JB (a child) (sexual abuse allegations), Re UR, Re TM and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates' Court. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates.
