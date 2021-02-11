Local Government weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on post-Brexit UK State aid arrangements. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and licensing. There is case analyses of the decisions in Democracy Newham Ltd v LB Newham and Westminster CC v Sports and Leisure Management. In other developments we have case analyses of D and F v Persons Unknown, R (on the application of Finch) v Surrey CC, Monkhill v SSHCLG and Gladman Developments v SSHCLG; case reports on Loveridge v Mayor and Burgesses of the Islington LBC, Re JB (a child) (sexual abuse allegations), Re UR, Re TM and Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates' Court. The weekly highlights also includes further governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.