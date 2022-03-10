LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Standing, discrimination, bias and the PSED in judicial review of a public appointment
  • Local Government reorganisation not arguably unlawful (R (Cumbria County Council) v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
  • Cabinet Office publishes update on government reform
  • Law Society responds to Human Rights Act reform consultation
  • Society of Labour Lawyers responds to HRA government consultation response
  • CSPL writes to PM and PACAC Chair regarding CSPL review
  • UK Parliament publishes 13th report on Elections Bill
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes updates on the government’s planned Human Rights Act and Healthcare reform and a case report of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon BC v Kalonga. Case analysis includes the challenge to the Secretary of State’s implementation of a change to the arrangement of local government in Cumbria County Council v SSLUHC; the public procurement decision in Excession Technologies v Police Digital Service; the challenge brought by two children to the Secretary of State’s decisions relating to the provision of COVID-19 vaccines in AB v SSHSC; the decision on school exclusions in YA v Independent Appeal Panel of Swansea Council; and in Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez, on whether a vacant office building occupied by property guardians fell under the definition of an HMO. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and local government finance and also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

