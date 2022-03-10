- Local Government weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Standing, discrimination, bias and the PSED in judicial review of a public appointment
- Local Government reorganisation not arguably unlawful (R (Cumbria County Council) v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
- Cabinet Office publishes update on government reform
- Law Society responds to Human Rights Act reform consultation
- Society of Labour Lawyers responds to HRA government consultation response
- CSPL writes to PM and PACAC Chair regarding CSPL review
- UK Parliament publishes 13th report on Elections Bill
- Welsh Government makes written statement on Professional Qualifications Bill
- Public procurement
- Exemptions in public procurement for intelligence activities (Excession Technologies v Police Digital Service)
- LLG publishes Russian suppliers contract review guidance
- Judicial review
- Non-party disclosure orders in judicial review proceedings (R (AB) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Education
- Education law/ review of permanent exclusion, regulation 8(2) of the Education (Pupil Exclusions and Appeals) (Maintained Schools) (Wales) Regulations 2003 (YA v Independent Appeal Panel of Swansea Council)
- Three main changes in draft Keeping Children Safe in Education 2022 guidance
- NAO publishes higher education financial sustainability regulation report
- DfE publishes guidance on early years foundation stage profile judgements
- LGSCO find Council responsible for SEND teenager missing education
- Children's social care
- High Court dismisses challenge to DWP’s failure to uplift legacy benefits in line with Universal Credit: (T & others, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for Work And Pensions)
- DfE reports funding boost for new families in light of adoption increase
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on expansion of childcare offer
- Social care
- DHSC launches consultation on operational guidance on care costs lifetime cap
- EUSS data protection impact assessment—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Healthcare
- DHSC publishes Sajid Javid’s speech on Health Reform
- CPS reports sentencing of pharmaceutical company that left toddler hospitalised
- Health and Social Care (Quality and Engagement) (Wales) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) Order 2022, SI 2022/208
- Social housing
- Supreme Court considers landlord’s rights to end flexible tenancy agreements (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez)
- Welsh Government launches consultation on splitting of non-domestic properties
- East Suffolk Council reports action on housing issues
- Housing Ombudsman Service publishes 2022-2025 corporate plan
- Planning
- Application for Judicial Review of change of use decision allowed—Spedding v Wiltshire Council
- Government confirms changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts
- Highways
- DfT opens consultation on changes to TRA processes
- Local government finance
- Welsh Government publishes joint and several liability for council tax consultation outcome
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 March 2022
- Government publishes response to House of Lords Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery report
- Welsh Government publishes plan for living safely with coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes updates on the government’s planned Human Rights Act and Healthcare reform and a case report of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon BC v Kalonga. Case analysis includes the challenge to the Secretary of State’s implementation of a change to the arrangement of local government in Cumbria County Council v SSLUHC; the public procurement decision in Excession Technologies v Police Digital Service; the challenge brought by two children to the Secretary of State’s decisions relating to the provision of COVID-19 vaccines in AB v SSHSC; the decision on school exclusions in YA v Independent Appeal Panel of Swansea Council; and in Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez, on whether a vacant office building occupied by property guardians fell under the definition of an HMO. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and local government finance and also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19).
