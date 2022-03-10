Local Government weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes updates on the government’s planned Human Rights Act and Healthcare reform and a case report of the Supreme Court decision in Croydon BC v Kalonga. Case analysis includes the challenge to the Secretary of State’s implementation of a change to the arrangement of local government in Cumbria County Council v SSLUHC; the public procurement decision in Excession Technologies v Police Digital Service; the challenge brought by two children to the Secretary of State’s decisions relating to the provision of COVID-19 vaccines in AB v SSHSC; the decision on school exclusions in YA v Independent Appeal Panel of Swansea Council; and in Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez, on whether a vacant office building occupied by property guardians fell under the definition of an HMO. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and local government finance and also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). or to read the full analysis.