Local Government weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Health Security (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Committee publishes report on decrease in local services amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor pledges to tackle hospitality staffing shortages
  • Robert Buckland gives speech on plans to recover from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Portugal moved to amber list amid coronavirus (COVID-19) variant concerns
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates and covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include analysis exploring opportunities for green and sustainable finance; case analysis of DFX v Coventry CC on liability of social services in failure to remove claims and Stakers Ltd v The Gambling Commission clarifying the regulatory practice associated with gambling operating licences. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, licensing and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

