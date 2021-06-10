- Local Government weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- Brexit
- Health Security (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Committee publishes report on decrease in local services amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Mayor pledges to tackle hospitality staffing shortages
- Robert Buckland gives speech on plans to recover from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Portugal moved to amber list amid coronavirus (COVID-19) variant concerns
- Committee publishes report on government support to charities amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales to move to alert level one
- Welsh Government advises on phasing out of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Testing Requirements and Standards) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/682
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/670
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/668
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/686
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/669
- Alcohol Licensing (Coronavirus) (Regulatory Easements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Government launches partnership to expedite future pandemic responses post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces additional measures in Delta variant hotspots—Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces further surge testing due to Delta coronavirus (COVID-19) variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—G7 commit to building vaccine confidence
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Three quarters of UK adults now vaccinated
- DHSC publishes update on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine progress
- Wales to offer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to over-eighteens
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE urges school students to take coronavirus (COVID-19) tests post half term
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning
- Business and Planning Act 2020 (Pavement Licences) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Licensing
- Alcohol Licensing (Coronavirus) (Regulatory Easements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/Draft
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note provides contracting authorities with guidance on National Procurement Policy Statement
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on carbon reduction plans
- OHB’s application for interim relief regarding public procurement contract award dispute dismissed—OHB v Commission (Case T-54/21R)
- Governance
- MHCLG confirms that 30 English towns to share £725m in funding to boost economy
- Home Office announces extra £18.3m in funding for safer streets projects
- Prime Minister’s Office announces new funding for Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
- Trading Standards prosecutions round-up—8 June 2021
- Education
- Ofqual updates statutory guidance on appeals under the GQAA regulatory framework
- Ombudsman find Isle of Wight Council failed in disability needs duty
- DfE publishes information about planned reforms to teacher development
- Environment Agency announces new education award to tackle plastic pollution
- Guidance supporting mental health and wellbeing in schools and colleges published
- Ofsted publishes research review into teaching of modern languages
- OfS publishes international perspective on inclusive mindsets for adult learners
- OfS publishes news analysis graduate opportunities across the country
- Education (Student Loans) (Repayment) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/677
- Children's social care
- Court held the present lack of capacity to sufficiently care for their children authorised the LA to place the children for adoption—Re K (children)
- Ombudsman asks council to consider backdating fostering allowances after case
- LGA announces that councils are forced to overspend on children’s social care
- Sadiq Khan announces £150,000 investment to support nurseries and childminders
- New research on new-born babies and care proceedings
- New members appointed to Family Procedure Rule Committee
- Social care
- Liability of social services in failure to remove claims (DFX and others v Coventry City Council)
- Court of Protection holds that further forced treatment is not in the best interests of anorexia nervosa sufferer—RD (anorexia: compulsory treatment)
- Family courts find that residential care placement is in best interests of vulnerable young woman despite challenge by her family—Re GA (Challenge to Standard Authorisation)
- Court of Protection refuses appeal in respect of challenge to standard authorisation—Re YC
- Healthcare
- 'Total overhaul' needed to tackle NHS and social care staff burnout, says report
- CQC urges Cygnet Health Care to improve
- Further £1m pledged to develop treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections
- Wales announces investment of more than £25m into new imaging equipment
- Welsh Government publishes plans for sharing patient records in Wales
- Social housing
- Financing retrofit projects
- Huddersfield sisters admit lying to Kirklees Council to receive social housing
- MHCLG announces discounted homes for key workers and local residents
- MHCLG publishes guidance on fit and proper person test for mobile home sites
- Home Office consults on implementing PEEPs in high-rise residential buildings
- RSH details plans for new tenant satisfaction measures
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/665
- Licensing
- Gambling operating licences appeal dismissed
- Environmental law and climate change
- Bingham Centre publishes report on weaknesses of Environmental Bill
- Climate Change Levy (General) (Amendment and Modification) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/675
- New Environmental law and climate change topic
