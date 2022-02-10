LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Local Government weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  In this issue:
  • Governance
  • No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)
  • Insulate Britain protesters committed to prison for contempt of court—National Highways Ltd v Springorum
  • Government publishes policy statement on expat and absent voters for Elections Bill
  • Cabinet Office publishes updates Elections Bill summary factsheet
  • IfG publishes report on Levelling Up White Paper
  • LGA launches inquiry into government levelling up agenda
  • PMO publishes update on No. 10 reset
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s latest publications relating to the Elections Bill, Ofsted and DHSC’s plans to improve school attendance and coverage of the government’s levelling up white paper. This week’s issue also includes case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in O v SSHD, which held there was no legal limit to Home Office fees or British citizenship registration; analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office, which concluded that the common law test for apparent bias were not met in relation to a direct award of contract during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and analysis of the decision AB v Worcestershire County Council which confirms that the local authority, in a failure to remove claim, did not owe any duty . Case coverage included in this week’s issue includes National Highways Ltd v Springorum, wherein Insulate Britain protesters were committed to prison for continuing to obstruct motorways in contempt of the High Court’s injunction; and Gill v RB Greenwich, which clarifies culpability in cases of joint landlords and unlicensed houses in multiple occupation. This weeks Highlights also includes further updates on governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

