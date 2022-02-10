- Local Government weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Governance
- No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)
- Insulate Britain protesters committed to prison for contempt of court—National Highways Ltd v Springorum
- Government publishes policy statement on expat and absent voters for Elections Bill
- Cabinet Office publishes updates Elections Bill summary factsheet
- IfG publishes report on Levelling Up White Paper
- LGA launches inquiry into government levelling up agenda
- PMO publishes update on No. 10 reset
- Welsh Government announces £8.1bn Infrastructure Investment Strategy
- Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/101
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 5 and Transitional Provision) Order 2022, SI 2022/98
- Public procurement
- Direct award of public contract during pandemic not unlawful (R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- Education
- Ofsted publishes report on attendance and tackling persistent absence
- DfE announces consultation on the school admission appeals code
- DfE confirms plans for new register of children not in school
- DfE opens consultation on revised guidance
- DfE publishes School Rebuilding Programme consultation outcome and guidance
- School Admissions (Admission Arrangements and Co-ordination of Admission Arrangements) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/105
- Children's social care
- No duty owed by local authority in failure to remove claim (AB v Worcestershire County Council)
- DfE announces improvements in child mental health and wellbeing
- LGA warns of increase in children’s mental health issues
- Announcement regarding non-compliance with Adoption Agencies Regulations 2005, SI 2005/389
- Mayor of London announces plans to provide mentors for young Londoners
- Social care
- Ombudsman issues Adverse Findings Notice against Wembley care provider
- DHSC opens consultation on changes to group accounting manual 2022-2023
- Universal Credit and Jobseeker’s Allowance (Work Search and Work Availability Requirements - limitations) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/108
- Care and Support (Charging) and (Financial Assessment) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/99
- Healthcare
- DHSC announces improved links between health and social care
- DHSC announces launch of landmark reviews on health disparities
- Welsh Government publishes update on accessing urgent and emergency care
- Human Medicines (Amendments Relating to the Early Access to Medicines Scheme) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- National Health Service (Performers Lists) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/106
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Trading Fund (Revocation) Order 2022, SI 2022/90
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/89
- Social housing
- Joint culpability for unlicensed HMO—Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich
- BEIS announces funding for energy efficiency upgrades for social housing
- Ombudsman announces complaint handling failure orders for October–December 2021
- Letter on approach to agreement on building safety published by DLUHC
- Government announces appointment of Stuart Andrew as Minister for Housing
- Welsh Government publishes model written statements for periodic standard contracts and secure contracts
- Planning
- Key planning provisions of the Levelling Up White Paper
- Planning Inspectorate publishes guidance on local plan examinations
- Environmental law and climate change
- Sustainability provisions in construction contracts—a way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint?
- Local government finance
- HM Treasury announces energy bills rebate of up to £350
- DLUHC publishes consultation outcome on provisional finance settlement 2022-2023
- Local Government Finance Act 1988 (Non-Domestic Rating Multipliers) (England) (No 2) Order 2021, SI 2021/1495
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- Human Medicines (Coronavirus and Influenza) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the government’s latest publications relating to the Elections Bill, Ofsted and DHSC’s plans to improve school attendance and coverage of the government’s levelling up white paper. This week’s issue also includes case analysis of the Supreme Court decision in O v SSHD, which held there was no legal limit to Home Office fees or British citizenship registration; analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office, which concluded that the common law test for apparent bias were not met in relation to a direct award of contract during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and analysis of the decision AB v Worcestershire County Council which confirms that the local authority, in a failure to remove claim, did not owe any duty . Case coverage included in this week’s issue includes National Highways Ltd v Springorum, wherein Insulate Britain protesters were committed to prison for continuing to obstruct motorways in contempt of the High Court’s injunction; and Gill v RB Greenwich, which clarifies culpability in cases of joint landlords and unlicensed houses in multiple occupation. This weeks Highlights also includes further updates on governance, public procurement, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local authority prosecution, licensing, local authority finances and environmental law and climate change are also included as well as updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) news.
