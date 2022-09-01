Local Government weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the University Academic Misconduct system and the Building Safety Act 2022. Case analysis includes the public procurement decision in Consultant Connect v NHS Bath, in relation to procurement duties towards non-framework suppliers; the housing decisions in R(ZK) v Havering, relating to a housing needs assessment and Personalised Housing Plan; and LB Brent v SSLUHC, in which the court clarified conditions where a house would not be considered a dwelling-house. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning. or to read the full analysis.