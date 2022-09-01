LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Social housing
  • Assessments and personalised plans under the homeless prevention duty (R(ZK) v Havering)
  • Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
  • When is a house not a dwelling-house (London Borough of Brent v (1) Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and (2) Yehuda Rothchild)
  • DLUHC launches consultation on social housing rent cap
  • Government Property Strategy for 2022–2030 published
  • Council reports fine for landlord’s failure to maintain HMO upheld
  • Mayor of London calls for extended notice period for tenants and two-year rent freeze
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the University Academic Misconduct system and the Building Safety Act 2022. Case analysis includes the public procurement decision in Consultant Connect v NHS Bath, in relation to procurement duties towards non-framework suppliers; the housing decisions in R(ZK) v Havering, relating to a housing needs assessment and Personalised Housing Plan; and LB Brent v SSLUHC, in which the court clarified conditions where a house would not be considered a dwelling-house. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

