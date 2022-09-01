- Local Government weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Social housing
- Assessments and personalised plans under the homeless prevention duty (R(ZK) v Havering)
- Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
- When is a house not a dwelling-house (London Borough of Brent v (1) Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and (2) Yehuda Rothchild)
- DLUHC launches consultation on social housing rent cap
- Government Property Strategy for 2022–2030 published
- Council reports fine for landlord’s failure to maintain HMO upheld
- Mayor of London calls for extended notice period for tenants and two-year rent freeze
More...
- Welsh Government publishes Rapid Rehousing guidance
- Public procurement
- NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications supplier breached (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath)
- Education
- Academic misconduct—the pressing issue for Universities and those accused
- Home Office announces £150,000 support for Liverpool and Knowsley
- DfE publishes guidance and response to free early education for two-year-olds in NRPF households consultation
- Governance
- UK Covid-19 Inquiry launches second investigation on government decision-making
- Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports on antisocial behaviour laws
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
- Elections Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/916
- Children's social care
- Family Court rules on child abduction case—Hackney LBC v P
- Court of Appeal allows mother’s evidence appeal—Re B (children) (abduction: consent: oral evidence) (Article 13(b))
- Children’s Commissioner recommends supported internships for SEND students
- Home Office announces plans to reduce time UASC spend in temporary hotels
- NFJO publishes report on children deprived of liberty
- Social care
- LGSCO publishes guidance on care finance decisions
- Healthcare
- DHSC announces 50 new surgical hubs
- Planning
- DLUHC announce new fast–track planning route for major infrastructure projects
- Free Zone (Customs Site No 1 Solent) Designation Order 2022, SI 2022/915
- Highways
- LGA warns of increased street lighting and pothole repair costs
- Local authority prosecutions
- Gambling Commission fines operator for responsibility and money laundering failures
- LexTalk®Local Government: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes analyses of the University Academic Misconduct system and the Building Safety Act 2022. Case analysis includes the public procurement decision in Consultant Connect v NHS Bath, in relation to procurement duties towards non-framework suppliers; the housing decisions in R(ZK) v Havering, relating to a housing needs assessment and Personalised Housing Plan; and LB Brent v SSLUHC, in which the court clarified conditions where a house would not be considered a dwelling-house. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.