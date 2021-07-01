- Local Government weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Government delivers speech on target date for lifting restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- An extra £8.6bn has been allocated to Wales since the start of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government urges local councils in England to support businesses to set up temporary campsites
- Transport Secretary announces measures to reopen international travel
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Wales updates on travel and launches digital coronavirus (COVID-19) pass
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- DfE updates EYFS coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- Student Academic Experience Survey highlights impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Government allots £250m to adult social care coronavirus (COVID-19) protections
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Welsh Government furthers extension of protection from forfeiture amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government launches grant for those struggling to pay rent during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Brexit
- Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Northern Ireland High Court rules
- Judicial review of abolition of post-Brexit VAT-free shopping schemes rejected (R (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others) v Her Majesty’s Treasury and another)
- EUSS—ILPA highlights uncertainties over consequences of missing deadline to apply
- Home Office publishes paper forms to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
- Migration Observatory warns of consequences of missed EUSS deadline
- Frontier workers in EU and EFTA countries—post-Brexit transition guidance from FCDO
- EURBH publishes Local Authority Delivery of the EU Settlement Scheme report
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
- British Nationality Act 1981 (Immigration Rules Appendix EU) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Subsidy control—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- UK State aid regime puts national interest first, says government as it unveils draft law
- Governance
- Attorney General’s campaign warns against committing contempt of court online
- DHSC publishes government response for HFSS consultation
- Government responds to HS2 Phase 2a consultation
- Welsh Minister writes to members on local authority electoral boundary review
- Public procurement
- Updated guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder issued and incorporated into Procurement Policy Note 01/17
- Contract notice must specify the quantity/value of supply under a framework agreement —Simonsen & Weel A/S v Region Nordjylland og Region Syddanmark
- Education
- Education Secretary calls for increased flexibility in higher education provision
- Government call for evidence seeks views from teachers on behaviour in schools
- Birmingham City Council to review school transport
- DfE publishes accreditation system for online education providers policy paper
- Ofsted Chief Inspector talks about appropriate approach to inspection
- Ofsted explains how it will assess how schools confront sexual harassment and abuse
- Ofsted publishes consultation outcomes on statistical release on inspections
- Social care
- CQC prosecutes care home operator after care failings lead to death of resident
- Children's social care
- Social worker against whom adverse findings were made in family proceedings had no effective domestic remedy (SW v UK)
- DfE publishes report on radicalisation in children’s social care
- Child to decide when old enough—Re P (a child) (circumcision: child in care)
- Best interests to approve consent order—Z v Z and others (Secretary of State for Justice intervening)
- Highways
- Supreme Court majority allows appeal and overturns convictions against protesters—DPP v Ziegler
- Social housing
- Intentional homelessness, affordability and reasonable expenditure (Patel v London Borough of Hackney)
- What should be paid in a rent repayment order—Kowalek and another v Hassanein Ltd
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights has a Brexit focus and includes features on the impact of Brexit on residency rights for EU nationals living in the UK as we reach the expiry of the ‘grace period’ for applying for EU settled status in the UK together with details of and reaction to the European Commission’s adequacy decision confirming recognition of the UK’s data protection regime. It also includes analysis of the decision in Heathrow Airport v HM Treasury on post Brexit VAT shopping and details of the new subsidy control regime, including details of the consultation, policy papers and the draft bill for consideration by parliament. It also covers the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Non-covid updates include case analyses of the decisions in DPP v Zieglar on lawful protest, Patel v LB Hackney on affordability of accommodation and the European Court of Human Rights decision in Social worker v UK. It also includes the latest governance, education, social care and public procurement updates.
