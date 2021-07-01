menu-search
Local Government weekly highlights—1 July 2021

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights has a Brexit focus and includes features on the impact of Brexit on residency rights for EU nationals living in the UK as we reach the expiry of the ‘grace period’ for applying for EU settled status in the UK together with details of and reaction to the European Commission’s adequacy decision confirming recognition of the UK’s data protection regime. It also includes analysis of the decision in Heathrow Airport v HM Treasury on post Brexit VAT shopping and details of the new subsidy control regime, including details of the consultation, policy papers and the draft bill for consideration by parliament. It also covers the usual updates relating to the legislation and guidance for the management of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Non-covid updates include case analyses of the decisions in DPP v Zieglar on lawful protest, Patel v LB Hackney on affordability of accommodation and the European Court of Human Rights decision in Social worker v UK. It also includes the latest governance, education, social care and public procurement updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

