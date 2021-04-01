Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Court of Appeal ruling outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Lipton & Anor v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes guidance on updated restrictions
  • Government announces coronavirus (COVID-19) testing regime for arrivals
  • New rules announced to support high streets in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Adversely affected business ratepayers to get £1.5bn discount post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UK and European Commission release statement on coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including the report of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on retained EU Law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the costs arising from the public procurement challenge Bechtel v HS2, Ngnoguem v Milton Keynes Council and Hackney LBC v SSHCLG and case reports on Re M (special guardianship order: leave to apply to discharge), London NHS Trust v CD (Withdrawal of Life Sustaining Treatment), Re AB and Re EOA. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways, planning and licensing updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes