- Local Government weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Court of Appeal ruling outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Lipton & Anor v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes guidance on updated restrictions
- Government announces coronavirus (COVID-19) testing regime for arrivals
- New rules announced to support high streets in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Adversely affected business ratepayers to get £1.5bn discount post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK and European Commission release statement on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—House of Lords to discuss the Coronavirus Act 2020
- MHCLG confirms extended opening hours will return when restrictions lift (COVID-19)
- Information Commissioner urges fair data use for coronavirus (COVID-19) tracing
- Government creates film to remind public of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Government updates coronavirus (COVID-19) election guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance for safe use of council buildings updated
- Bingham Centre recommends guidance for new protest rules—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
- Summary of 27 March 2021 Welsh coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions published
- Welsh tourism industry slowly reopens as coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions ease
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/375
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/361
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC commits £500m to improve mental health services amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces surge testing to be deployed in Bolton to test for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC reintroduces confirmatory PCR testing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Sir Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to accept vaccination
- JCVI advises vaccination of house sharers of those with weak immune systems
- Government announces it will increase support for those self-isolating due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces free home coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for employees
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK study finds high T-cell immunity following Pfizer dose
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes guidance on asymptomatic testing
- CQC publishes two reports on emergency care during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales publishes hospital patient testing framework
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofqual publishes frameworks for awarding organisations
- Ofsted announces partial return to inspections during summer term
- Committee expresses concerns regarding grade arrangements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- OfS discusses evaluation in higher education regulation during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- LGA releases report on coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on children and education
- DfE published twelfth modification and disapplication notices due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on attending schools and colleges amid coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Government updates testing guidance for school staff and pupils amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance for further education providers
- Government updates guidance for early years education settings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ICO releases guidance on schools’ use of data for contact tracing
- The Education (Coronavirus) (School Teachers’ Qualifications, Induction, Inspection Arrangements, Etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/385
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Disability charity fund announced to combat effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales announces extension of Child Development Fund
- Guidance on childcare and outdoor activities in Wales issued amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- CQC update outlines new activities for the regulator from April 2021
- DWP announces face-to-face health assessments to resume shortly
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Government urged to provide clarity on protecting private rented sector and homeless amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—increased residential notice period extended in Wales
- Public procurement
- Winning bidder awarded costs as interested party in HS2 procurement challenge (Bechtel v HS2)
- Governance
- Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
- Jenrick recommends government intervention in Liverpool City Council
- Government issues addendum to proposed devolution deal for West Yorkshire
- Cabinet Office publishes security guidance for May 2021 elections
- Independent Review of Prevent consultation
- Multi-million pound scheme for zero-emission buses across England launched
- Valuation for Rating (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/398
- Education
- DfE updates its early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework
- OfS announces new condition to protect students in event of closure
- OfS announces plans to make considerable changes to National Student Survey
- Ofsted to publish series of subject reviews and reports
- DfE publishes new model music curriculum for schools in England
- DfE publishes guidance on induction for early career teachers
- DfE publishes summer school guidance
- OfS details new approach to Uni Connect programme
- OfS launches two consultations of funding allocations
- DWP publishes 2021 report on workless household and educational attainment
- SMC reports on the determinants and consequences of post-16 education choices
- Children's social care
- Credible evidence and change of circumstances test —Re M (special guardianship order: leave to apply to discharge)
- Home Secretary publishes policy statement for new immigrations plans
- DHSC publishes review on improving babies’ and children’s healthy development
- Social care
- Court of Protection orders withdrawal of CANH from young woman in a vegetative state further to a suicide attempt—London NHS Trust v CD & Ors (Withdrawal of Life Sustaining Treatment)
- Court of Protection makes decision relating to care package to support P’s return to her family home—Re AB
- Court of Protection considers capacity to make decisions regarding foreign travel, contact with family and others, and social media and internet usage—Re EOA
- MHCLG launches next phase of the £165m programme supporting vulnerable families
- Court of Protection introduces e-filing for deprivation of liberty cases
- NAO publishes report on state of adult social care in England
- MHCLG publishes prospectus on Local Data Accelerator Fund
- Healthcare
- DHSC sets out reforms to public health system in England
- DHSC announces new Office for Health Promotion to improve nation’s health
- DHSC seeks views on reforms for regulating healthcare professionals
- RPS seeks views on updated competency framework for prescribers
- NMC opens survey on changes to education programme standards
- PSA’s 2019–2020 performance review published
- Social housing
- Application and interpretation of section 204 of the Housing Act 1996 (Ngnoguem v Milton Keynes Council)
- Woman ordered to repay £90,950 following Right to Buy fraud
- Housing Ombudsman to follow new framework to counter systemic issues
- Landmark Chambers confirms permission to appeal granted in Croydon LBC v Kalonga
- Welsh Government publishes list of qualifying lenders for Help to Buy scheme
- Welsh Government publishes new consultation and previous consultation responses on Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Highways
- Highways England announces plan to revitalise concrete roads
- Planning
- High Court quashes inspector’s decision in case involving challenges under both sections 288 and 289 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (Hackney LBC v SSHCLG)
- Wirral Council launches major Birkenhead redevelopment plan
- Licensing
- Gambling business fined £6m for AML and social responsibility failings
- Gambling Commission announces enforcement action for casinos
- Welsh Government issues licensing guidance for taxi and private hire vehicles
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including the report of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on retained EU Law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the costs arising from the public procurement challenge Bechtel v HS2, Ngnoguem v Milton Keynes Council and Hackney LBC v SSHCLG and case reports on Re M (special guardianship order: leave to apply to discharge), London NHS Trust v CD (Withdrawal of Life Sustaining Treatment), Re AB and Re EOA. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways, planning and licensing updates.
