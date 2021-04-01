Local Government weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including the report of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on retained EU Law. It covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Non-COVID-19 related updates include case analysis of the costs arising from the public procurement challenge Bechtel v HS2, Ngnoguem v Milton Keynes Council and Hackney LBC v SSHCLG and case reports on Re M (special guardianship order: leave to apply to discharge), London NHS Trust v CD (Withdrawal of Life Sustaining Treatment), Re AB and Re EOA. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways, planning and licensing updates. or to read the full analysis.