- Local Government reorganisation not arguably unlawful (R (on the application of Cumbria County Council) v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Public Law analysis: The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (SoSLYHC) implemented a proposal to change the current arrangement of local government in Cumbria to two unitary authorities covering West and East. The current County Council applied for judicial review of this decision, was refused permission, then renewed its application. This was opposed by the SoSLUHC (the Defendant), and six Borough and District Councils (appearing as Interested Parties). By this judgment, permission was not granted. Written by Jack Castle, barrister at Henderson Chambers.
