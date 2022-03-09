Local Government reorganisation not arguably unlawful (R (on the application of Cumbria County Council) v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (SoSLYHC) implemented a proposal to change the current arrangement of local government in Cumbria to two unitary authorities covering West and East. The current County Council applied for judicial review of this decision, was refused permission, then renewed its application. This was opposed by the SoSLUHC (the Defendant), and six Borough and District Councils (appearing as Interested Parties). By this judgment, permission was not granted. Written by Jack Castle, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.