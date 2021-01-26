Local government finance—entitlement to council tax discount—attendance allowance (Brown v Hambleton District Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court decided that, in considering entitlement to a council tax discount, a person cannot be disregarded on the basis of severe mental impairment (SMI) unless two conditions are satisfied: (1) a person is certified as SMI by a general practitioner, and (2) a person is entitled to a qualifying benefit (in this case an attendance allowance). Entitlement requires an application to be made for the benefit, and cannot be backdated to the date of diagnosis of SMI, as contended by the appellant. Written by Eric Owen, barrister at Kings Chambers, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. or to read the full analysis.