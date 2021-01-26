Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Financial enforcement / Debt recovery

Legal News

Local government finance—entitlement to council tax discount—attendance allowance (Brown v Hambleton District Council)

Local government finance—entitlement to council tax discount—attendance allowance (Brown v Hambleton District Council)
Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local government finance—entitlement to council tax discount—attendance allowance (Brown v Hambleton District Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court decided that, in considering entitlement to a council tax discount, a person cannot be disregarded on the basis of severe mental impairment (SMI) unless two conditions are satisfied: (1) a person is certified as SMI by a general practitioner, and (2) a person is entitled to a qualifying benefit (in this case an attendance allowance). Entitlement requires an application to be made for the benefit, and cannot be backdated to the date of diagnosis of SMI, as contended by the appellant. Written by Eric Owen, barrister at Kings Chambers, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More