Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Vicarious liability

Legal News

Local education authority vicariously liable for teacher's sexual abuse of pupil which continued after the pupil had left school (London Borough of Haringey v FZO)

Local education authority vicariously liable for teacher's sexual abuse of pupil which continued after the pupil had left school (London Borough of Haringey v FZO)
Published on: 18 March 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local education authority vicariously liable for teacher's sexual abuse of pupil which continued after the pupil had left school (London Borough of Haringey v FZO)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Vicarious liability
  • Limitation
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Limitation
  • Consent
  • Vicarious liability
  • Causation
    • More...

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Adrian Neale, an associate at Bevan Brittan LLP, examines the Court of Appeal's dismissal of a local education authority's appeal against a High Court judge's decision that it was liable to pay damages to a former pupil for sexual abuse by a teacher in the 1980s. The Court of Appeal rejected the appellant's submissions that the judge had misdirected herself as to the correct approach to disapplying the statutory three-year limitation period, had erred in concluding that the sexual acts had not been consensual, and had wrongly held that it was vicariously liable for the abuse which continued after the respondent had left school. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More