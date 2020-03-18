- Local education authority vicariously liable for teacher's sexual abuse of pupil which continued after the pupil had left school (London Borough of Haringey v FZO)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- Vicarious liability
- Limitation
- What was the background?
- What did the Court of Appeal decide?
- Limitation
- Consent
- Vicarious liability
- Causation
- Case details
Article summary
Personal Injury analysis: Adrian Neale, an associate at Bevan Brittan LLP, examines the Court of Appeal's dismissal of a local education authority's appeal against a High Court judge's decision that it was liable to pay damages to a former pupil for sexual abuse by a teacher in the 1980s. The Court of Appeal rejected the appellant's submissions that the judge had misdirected herself as to the correct approach to disapplying the statutory three-year limitation period, had erred in concluding that the sexual acts had not been consensual, and had wrongly held that it was vicariously liable for the abuse which continued after the respondent had left school.
