LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Social care / Health and social care functions

Legal News

Local Authority wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014 (R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council)

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Authority wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014 (R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Under the Care Act 2014 (CA 2014), the powers and duties of a local authority to support disabled people encompasses financial assistance, and therefore Suffolk County Council (the Local Authority) was found to have unlawfully restricted their consideration of how they could assist two brothers (KG and BG). Accordingly, the Local Authority had erred in thinking that they could not, as a matter of law, provide financial assistance to the claimants. They had unlawfully restricted their consideration of what they could assist the claimants with and had stopped meeting their need for recreation and this had had an adverse effect on their well-being. Mrs Justice Lang considered that the local authority ought to have considered whether or not to exercise its powers under CA 2014, s 19 before deciding to make the decision to stop all direct payments to the claimants. The Local Authority were ordered to re-assess the claimants' needs on a lawful basis. They are applying for permission to appeal. Written by Karen May, associate solicitor and Louise Plumstead, paralegal at Bindmans LLP who represented the claimants in this case. Catherine Rowlands of Cornerstone Chambers was counsel for KG and BG. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes