Local Authority wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014 (R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Under the Care Act 2014 (CA 2014), the powers and duties of a local authority to support disabled people encompasses financial assistance, and therefore Suffolk County Council (the Local Authority) was found to have unlawfully restricted their consideration of how they could assist two brothers (KG and BG). Accordingly, the Local Authority had erred in thinking that they could not, as a matter of law, provide financial assistance to the claimants. They had unlawfully restricted their consideration of what they could assist the claimants with and had stopped meeting their need for recreation and this had had an adverse effect on their well-being. Mrs Justice Lang considered that the local authority ought to have considered whether or not to exercise its powers under CA 2014, s 19 before deciding to make the decision to stop all direct payments to the claimants. The Local Authority were ordered to re-assess the claimants' needs on a lawful basis. They are applying for permission to appeal. Written by Karen May, associate solicitor and Louise Plumstead, paralegal at Bindmans LLP who represented the claimants in this case. Catherine Rowlands of Cornerstone Chambers was counsel for KG and BG. or to read the full analysis.