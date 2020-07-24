Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Judicial review / Judicial review principles

Legal News

Local authority adult care needs assessment set aside by Admin Court after being found to be irrational (R (on the application of JG (by her litigation friend)) v Southwark London Borough Council)

Local authority adult care needs assessment set aside by Admin Court after being found to be irrational (R (on the application of JG (by her litigation friend)) v Southwark London Borough Council)
Published on: 24 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local authority adult care needs assessment set aside by Admin Court after being found to be irrational (R (on the application of JG (by her litigation friend)) v Southwark London Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Administrative Court sets aside and remits an adult care needs assessment performed by social workers at Southwark London Borough Council on the grounds that it was irrational for ignoring relevant (mainly expert) evidence. Written by Adam Heppinstall, barrister, at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More