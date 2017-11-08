Sign-in Help
Local authorities obtain court order for disposal of ashes of moors murderer (Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council and another v Makin and others)

Published on: 08 November 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the significance of this case? Why is it important for practitioners?
  • Briefly, what was the background to the case?
  • How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area? Are there any remaining grey areas?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment? What should practitioners be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • The judge observed the local authority claimants were within their rights to seek relief in the highly unusual circumstances of this case, can you envisage any other circumstances where it would be appropriate for a local authority to take action to prevent disturbances or offence to residents of their area?
  • How does this case fit in with other developments in this area of the law? Do you have any predictions for future developments in this area?

Jonathan Edwards, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, discusses the significance and the practical implications of the judgment in Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council v Makin, concerning a dispute about the disposal of the body of notorious murderer, Ian Brady.

