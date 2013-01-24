Loan Market Association publishes guidance on implication of Mme X v Rothschild

Banking & Finance analysis: Following the French Supreme Court’s refusal to uphold a one-way jurisdiction clause in September 2012, the Loan Market Association has published guidance on the implications of the outcome of the case for English, French and German law facility documentation.
