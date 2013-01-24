Sign-in Help
Loan Market Association publishes guidance on implication of Mme X v Rothschild

Loan Market Association publishes guidance on implication of Mme X v Rothschild
Published on: 24 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Loan Market Association publishes guidance on implication of Mme X v Rothschild
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this memorandum?
  • What is a jurisdiction clause?
  • What is a one-way jurisdiction clause?
  • Why has the Loan Market Association published new guidance on the implications of the case?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Following the French Supreme Court’s refusal to uphold a one-way jurisdiction clause in September 2012, the Loan Market Association has published guidance on the implications of the outcome of the case for English, French and German law facility documentation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

