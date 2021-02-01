Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / LIBOR and benchmarks

Legal News

LMA multicurrency compounded and term rate facilities agreements—what are the key features?

LMA multicurrency compounded and term rate facilities agreements—what are the key features?
Published on: 01 February 2021
Updated on: 01 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • LMA multicurrency compounded and term rate facilities agreements—what are the key features?
  • What has the LMA published?
  • What are the key features of the Facilities Agreements?
  • How do the facilities agreements differ from the Rate Switch Agreements?
  • Credit adjustment spreads
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis looks at the key features of the exposure drafts of the multicurrency compounded rate/term rate facilities agreements published by the Loan Market Association (LMA) in January 2021 and how they differ from the rate switch agreements or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More