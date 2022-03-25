LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Lloyd’s warns of inevitable litigation over Ukraine war

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Lloyd's of London said on 24 March 2022 that there will inevitably be litigation over insurance claims from owners of aircraft trapped in Russia as a result of international sanctions, and that disputes could drag on for years. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

