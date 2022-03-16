LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Lloyd’s warns of indirect impact of Russian sanctions

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Lloyd's of London told a parliamentary committee on 15 March 2022 that aviation insurance sanctions on Russia are likely to have only a minimal immediate impact on the market, but warned that there could be a knock-on effect on other classes of business.

