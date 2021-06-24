menu-search
Lloyds to shutter 44 branches, triggering union backlash

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Lloyds Banking Group said on 23 June 2021 that it will shut down 44 branches in England and Wales as clients turn to online banking, sparking criticism from Britain's biggest trade union. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

