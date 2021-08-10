Lloyd’s to focus on crypto-crime in insurtech project

Law360, London: Lloyd's of London (Lloyd’s) said it has chosen nearly a dozen technology companies for its Lloyd’s Lab project, to help develop insurance products related to cryptocurrencies, cyber-attacks and claims modelling.
