Lloyd’s Europe’s operations highlight challenges for UK insurers

Published on: 02 августа 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Lloyd’s Europe
  • European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the initial response to post-Brexit plans
  • Recommendation 9
  • Effect on Lloyd’s Europe
  • The UK—outlier or frontrunner?

Article summary

Law360, London: In recent months, there have been a number of headlines referring to the potential problems for the operating model of Lloyd’s Europe SA. These potential problems could echo across UK insurance operations that are focused on cross-border distribution and risk-carrying in relation to EU clients. Jeremy Irving, partner and head of financial services at Browne Jacobson LLP considers this further. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

