Lloyd’s embeds ESG criteria in new investment platform

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Lloyd's of London announced a partnership on 29 March 2022 with asset manager Schroders Solutions for a new investment platform to list funds that have pre-programmed environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to underscore climate and social priorities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

