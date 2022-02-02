LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Personal pensions / The personal pensions regime

Legal News

Lloyds completes £390m deal for retirement savings company

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Lloyds Banking Group said on 1 February 2022 that it has completed the acquisition of Embark Group, a retirement and investment business, for £390m (US$526m). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

