Lloyd’s comes under fire over offshore drilling insurance

Published on: 25 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Lloyd’s of London confirmed on 22 January 2021 that its members are providing insurance for a controversial offshore oil drilling programme in the Bahamas, a step that has attracted the anger of climate groups opposed to the project. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

