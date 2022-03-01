LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Living with coronavirus (COVID-19)—what does the end of self-isolation mean for employers?

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Living with coronavirus (COVID-19)—what does the end of self-isolation mean for employers?
  • What is changing and when?
  • How should employers handle coronavirus positive employees during the self-isolation transitional period and what are the risks?
  • Scenario 1—employer directs the coronavirus positive employee to come into the workplace/coronavirus positive employee wishes to stay at home:
  • Scenario 2—employer directs the coronavirus positive employee to come into the workplace/coronavirus positive employee is willing to attend the workplace:
  • Scenario 3—employer directs the coronavirus positive employee to stay at home/coronavirus positive employee wishes to stay at home:
  • Scenario 4—employer directs the coronavirus positive employee to stay at home/coronavirus positive employee wishes to attend the workplace:
  • How should employers handle coronavirus positive employees from 1 April 2022 onwards?

Article summary

Employment analysis: On 21 February 2022, the Prime Minister announced the end of the government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in England and a move towards personal responsibility. Amanda Steadman, principal knowledge lawyer at BDBF LLP analyses the key changes and risks for employers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As