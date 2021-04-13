Sign-in Help
Litigation in France—evolving landscape

Published on: 13 April 2021
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On January 1, 2020, important changes to civil and commercial litigation procedures before French courts entered into force. The comprehensive reform aims to offer a simpler and more effective way to resolve disputes and make French courts more attractive to international litigants. Key changes include expanded provisions for alternative dispute resolution (ADR), consolidated first instance courts, provisional enforcement of decisions pending appeal, and transparency of court decisions. Written by Antoine Kirry, Ina Popova, Alexandre Bisch, Alice Stosskopf and Fanny Gauthier at Debevoise & Plimpton. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

