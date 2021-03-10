Litigation funders breathe a sigh of relief—litigation funding agreements are not DBAs (PACCAR Inc v Road Haulage Association)

DAF, anticipating the potential jurisdictional issue, also commenced judicial review proceedings. The Court of Appeal therefore agreed to also sit as the Divisional Court and in light of its decision on the jurisdictional point continued to sit as a Divisional Court. Therefore, the decision on the litigation funding agreement was made by the Divisional Court albeit by three judges of the Court of Appeal.

DAF’s first hurdle in seeking to challenge the CAT’s decision was a jurisdictional one peculiar to competition law. The issue was whether the Court of Appeal had jurisdiction to hear an appeal from the CAT on this issue. That required the Court of Appeal to determine whether the appeal was permitted by CA 1998, s 49 which required DAF to show that the appeal was on a point of law arising from a decision of the tribunal in collective proceedings, ’as to the award of damages or other sum…or…as to the grant of an injunction’. The CAT had ruled that it had no jurisdiction to grant permission to appeal as the decision with regard to funding was not on a point of law ’as to the award of damages’ and the Court of Appeal, accepting the RHA’s arguments on the point, agreed.

Whether the litigation funding agreement was a DBA

The substantive issue—whether a litigation funding agreement was a DBA involved an exercise in statutory interpretation of claims management services. The court considered the mischief, the context and, for those interested in statutory interpretation, the relevance of a statutory provision that had been passed but never brought into force when construing other sections. Section 28 of the Administration of Justice Act 1999 had provided for a new section 58B to be inserted into the Courts and Legal Services Act 1990, entitled ’Litigation funding agreements’. It provided for the regulation of litigation funding but has never been brought into force. On behalf of the RHA it was contended that regard should be had to this section—if it had been intended to regulate funders this provision would have been brought into effect rather than seeking to regulate them through a strained construction of claims management services. While the funder was providing financial assistance in relation to the claim it was not managing the claim.

The Divisional Court accepted RHA’s submissions, which had also been accepted by the CAT, finding that ’the Tribunal was correct to accept the submission of Mr Kirby for the RHA that those words are ‘to be interpreted as applying in the context of the management of a claim’.

As a result, litigation funders are able to breathe a sigh of relief. Evidence before the CAT had been that there were probably no third party litigation funding agreements that complied with the DBA Regulations. Had the decision gone the other way it would have had a devastating blow on the third party litigation funding industry and would have impeded access to justice, in particular in large consumer group actions or in competition claims.